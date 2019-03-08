Moreland keen for Barking to end on a high at Canvey

Gale Street outfit play their final game of the season this weekend

Andrew Moreland knows a victory for Barking at Canvey Island on Saturday would be the perfect way to end the London Three Essex campaign.

The Gale Street club go into the final game of the season knowing they will finish ninth regardless of what happens this weekend.

Director of rugby Moreland, though, insists Barking still have plenty to play for at Canvey on Saturday.

This weekend’s game is the reverse of the opening fixture of the season, when the Gale Street side beat Canvey 36-7 at home in September.

And after what has been another topsy-turvy season for Barking, Moreland is keen for his side to show how they’ve improved over the campaign this Saturday.

“A lot has changed since the start of the season and it’s a chance for us to show how much we’ve improved, even if we did win that first game,” he said.

“We want the win for momentum going into the summer too.

“We have some young players that are starting to come through and we want them to come into a successful environment.

“If we can get the win on Saturday, hopefully that will give us a nice buzz going into the summer.”

As for what Barking can expect this weekend, Moreland feels he knows the challenge that Canvey will pose.

“We know Canvey will be a physical side and it’s down to us to match them this weekend,” he added.