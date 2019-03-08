Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Moreland keen for Barking to end on a high at Canvey

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 April 2019

Action from Barking against Chelmsford in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Action from Barking against Chelmsford in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

Gale Street outfit play their final game of the season this weekend

Andrew Moreland knows a victory for Barking at Canvey Island on Saturday would be the perfect way to end the London Three Essex campaign.

The Gale Street club go into the final game of the season knowing they will finish ninth regardless of what happens this weekend.

Director of rugby Moreland, though, insists Barking still have plenty to play for at Canvey on Saturday.

This weekend’s game is the reverse of the opening fixture of the season, when the Gale Street side beat Canvey 36-7 at home in September.

And after what has been another topsy-turvy season for Barking, Moreland is keen for his side to show how they’ve improved over the campaign this Saturday.

“A lot has changed since the start of the season and it’s a chance for us to show how much we’ve improved, even if we did win that first game,” he said.

“We want the win for momentum going into the summer too.

“We have some young players that are starting to come through and we want them to come into a successful environment.

“If we can get the win on Saturday, hopefully that will give us a nice buzz going into the summer.”

As for what Barking can expect this weekend, Moreland feels he knows the challenge that Canvey will pose.

“We know Canvey will be a physical side and it’s down to us to match them this weekend,” he added.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Vinny Mitchell: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Vinny Mitchell: Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Moreland keen for Barking to end on a high at Canvey

Action from Barking against Chelmsford in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Barking students win parliamentary award and meet House of Commons speaker John Bercow

Students and staff from Eastbury Community School with House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Picture: LBBD.

Schoolgirls from Barking and Dagenham work with City Airport to get into aviation

Jo Richardson Community School at 'Women in Aviation'. Picture: London City Airport.

Taylor happy with improvements from Daggers at Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Dagenham lift Merit Table plate silverware

Dagenham celebrate their Merit Table plate final success
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists