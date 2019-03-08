Search

Barking end season with defeat at Canvey Island

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 April 2019

London Three Essex: Canvey Island 24 Barking 12

Barking ended the London Three Essex campaign in disappointing fashion as they went down 24-12 away to Canvey Island.

After losing their previous two games prior to Saturday, the Gale Street club had been aiming to end a tumultuous term on a high with a win on the road.

Instead, Barking were consigned to a third defeat in a row and their 14th loss of the campaign altogether.

The Gale Street club endured a difficult opening half at Canvey and were 14-0 down at the break.

Though they crossed for two tries after the interval, it wasn’t enough to triumph as the hosts also dotted down twice to run out victors.

It was a disappointing end to the term for Barking as they finish the campaign in ninth place in the table.

The Gale Street club can now look forward to some time off over the summer ahead of going again at the start of next term.

It looks set to be an crucial period for all involved at Barking.

