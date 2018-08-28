Rugby: Dagenham coach Wren delighted to end 2018 with win

Dagenham coach Brian Wren (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham head coach Brian Wren admitted a 7-3 win over Essex League Division One rivals Upminster was a great way to end 2018.

But Wren was not entirely happy with the display at a chilly Central Park, saying: “We didn’t play particularly well. Upminster got their tactics right but couldn’t force their advantage.

“If I’m honest the better side probably lost, but that shows why we are going to cause most people trouble as we don’t know when we are beaten.

“After a poor start to the season we’ve really produced and it’s a great way to end the year. It’ll be nice for the boys to have a rest before we start again at Writtle in January.

“It’s always a physical encounter, let’s hope we can keep the momentum going.”

Dagenham, who visit Writtle on January 5, have signed Frankie Neale from Westcombe Park and Nathan Farrell from Thurrock to bring a wealth of talent and experience to the squad.

Wren added “2018 ended on a high, let’s see what 2019 brings!”