Dagenham break record with Maverick display for a fifth Essex Presidents Shield title

Dagenham RFC celebrate being crowned Essex Presidents Shield champions (Pic: Brian Wren) Archant

Dagenham RFC made history as they became the first club to ever win the Essex Presidents Shield five times.

Head coach Brian Wren's side sealed a comfortable 50-5 victory over Mavericks RFC in the final at Harlow.

From the off, the line speed in defence, coupled with driving play in attack, left Mavericks pushed back and from such driving dominance Dagenham opened the scoring as flanker Matt Viera smashed through to score on four minutes. Frankie Neale slotted the extras for a 7-0 lead.

From the kick-off the ball was again quickly recycled and driving phase after driving phase saw another chance created, this time for full-back Jordan Calverley to touch down, before Neale slotted again and after eight minutes the D's had a great 14-0 lead.

The only sloppy play all game saw first a soft penalty and then an error in the lineout, allowing Mavericks to score an unconverted try for 14-5.

The concern was that this may kickstart the Essex League runners-up, however it actually galvanised Dagenham.

The resulting scrum saw Mavericks lose possession under immense pressure and Joe Jones scored another try under the posts from a scrum 21-5.

It was this dominance that saw the centre pairing of Lewis Pruce and Driver cause mayhem in the Mavericks back line before fly half Neale intercepted a pass to score in the corner on 31 minutes.

The conversion attempt was unsuccessful this time and saw the half-time score sit at 26-5.

The next score came from Joshua Cook, who jostled his way around a plethora of tacklers before touching down for the try of the match on 45 minutes which was converted by Neale for 33-5.

Jermaine Darkwa made it 38-5 before a super bit of skill from second row Daniel Wren set up the next score.

Neale converted to make it 45-5 before player coach Pruce powered over the line to complete the scoring.

Head coach Wren said: “We were immense. Mavericks had only conceded 137 points all season so to score 50 was quite some feat.

“We worked hard in the weeks leading up to the final to make sure we executed a game plan and it worked perfectly.

“We couldn't have asked more of the boys. From 1-22 they were excellent.”