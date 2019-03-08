Dagenham end pre-season in style with big win, as club stages first session for girls

Dagenham completed their pre-season preparations ahead of a new Essex League Division One campaign with a third successive win in three outings at the weekend.

Dartford Valley were the visitors and their large pack put plenty of pressure on the D's.

But having weathered the storm, D's ran out winners by an impressive 85-10 margin as man of the match Billy Allington ran in four tries in an excellent performance.

Mitchell Sinfield had been the pick of the bunch in Dagenham's opening 104-7 win over Footscray, before the squad made a trip to Braintree.

After a tentative start against the London Three side, D's took control as their pack dominated and captain Nathan Farrell claimed a hat-trick of tries.

Second row Daniel Wren, 20, took the man of the match honours after a commanding defensive performance and some excellent carries in a 48-5 win.

Speaking of their pre-seaosn, director of rugby Brian Wren said: "We've recruited well over the summer and have had a really positive pre-season which has led to three excellent results.

"The scorelines haven't done our opposition credit really as the games were dry, physical work outs.

"We are now going to take a rest week before heading to Canvey in our opening league game.

"I've had a good look at Canvey and can see their going to be a real handful, particularly in the forwards as their pack is much bigger than ours.

"A good start to the league season will set us up nicely for what we hope will be a successful year, it's important we take the positives of last season and progress this year."

The club hosted its first girls' training session on Saturday, in partnership with Robert Clack School, with a group of 32 in action.

Sessions are open to girls aged 11-18, with qualified coaches and relevant experienced support teams, and a club physio will also be available for assessment and treatment of injuries.

Wren added: "Saturday was a fantastic day in the progression of the club. Our partnership with Robert Cack gives us a great pool of players and allows a pathway for the girls to play club rugby.

"Our sponsors have supported the introduction of the girls teams and will be providing a free to play service, including all travel and associated costs being met, so there are no obstructions to the girls getting as much game time as possible."

Under-15 and under-18 teams face Eton Manor in the county cup and will compete, along with the under-13s, at the Sudbury 7s.

Any girls interested in joining can attend a taster session on September 21 (8.15am-10am).