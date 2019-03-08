Search

Advanced search

Dagenham end pre-season in style with big win, as club stages first session for girls

PUBLISHED: 13:57 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 10 September 2019

Dagenham in action during pre-season

Dagenham in action during pre-season

Archant

Dagenham completed their pre-season preparations ahead of a new Essex League Division One campaign with a third successive win in three outings at the weekend.

Dagenham RFC hosted their first girls' training session at the weekendDagenham RFC hosted their first girls' training session at the weekend

Dartford Valley were the visitors and their large pack put plenty of pressure on the D's.

But having weathered the storm, D's ran out winners by an impressive 85-10 margin as man of the match Billy Allington ran in four tries in an excellent performance.

Mitchell Sinfield had been the pick of the bunch in Dagenham's opening 104-7 win over Footscray, before the squad made a trip to Braintree.

After a tentative start against the London Three side, D's took control as their pack dominated and captain Nathan Farrell claimed a hat-trick of tries.

Second row Daniel Wren, 20, took the man of the match honours after a commanding defensive performance and some excellent carries in a 48-5 win.

Speaking of their pre-seaosn, director of rugby Brian Wren said: "We've recruited well over the summer and have had a really positive pre-season which has led to three excellent results.

"The scorelines haven't done our opposition credit really as the games were dry, physical work outs.

You may also want to watch:

"We are now going to take a rest week before heading to Canvey in our opening league game.

"I've had a good look at Canvey and can see their going to be a real handful, particularly in the forwards as their pack is much bigger than ours.

"A good start to the league season will set us up nicely for what we hope will be a successful year, it's important we take the positives of last season and progress this year."

The club hosted its first girls' training session on Saturday, in partnership with Robert Clack School, with a group of 32 in action.

Sessions are open to girls aged 11-18, with qualified coaches and relevant experienced support teams, and a club physio will also be available for assessment and treatment of injuries.

Wren added: "Saturday was a fantastic day in the progression of the club. Our partnership with Robert Cack gives us a great pool of players and allows a pathway for the girls to play club rugby.

"Our sponsors have supported the introduction of the girls teams and will be providing a free to play service, including all travel and associated costs being met, so there are no obstructions to the girls getting as much game time as possible."

Under-15 and under-18 teams face Eton Manor in the county cup and will compete, along with the under-13s, at the Sudbury 7s.

Any girls interested in joining can attend a taster session on September 21 (8.15am-10am).

Most Read

Therapy dog welcomed to Dagenham school to help pupils

Labradoodle Max is now helping young people across the school. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Search for ancestors leads family historian up Barking churchyard path

Ian Wilson (inset) has traced his ancestors to a tombstone in the middle of a path in St Margaret's churchyard in Barking after searching online grave records. Picture: Jon King

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge mental health NHS trust downgraded from Good to Requires Improvement

Goodmayes Hospital, where Nelft are based.

Most Read

Therapy dog welcomed to Dagenham school to help pupils

Labradoodle Max is now helping young people across the school. Picture: All Saints Catholic School

Hainault, Ilford and Wanstead teens armed with knives jailed for Marks Gate murder

Top row, L-R: Ali Ali, Connor Corcoran and Jordan Muinglui. Bottom row, L-R: Tyler Jay Faubel, Tyler Jay Faubel and Jordan Worrie. Picture: Met Police

Upton Park man threatened to ‘cut up’ wife while brandishing knife at their Barking home

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Search for ancestors leads family historian up Barking churchyard path

Ian Wilson (inset) has traced his ancestors to a tombstone in the middle of a path in St Margaret's churchyard in Barking after searching online grave records. Picture: Jon King

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge mental health NHS trust downgraded from Good to Requires Improvement

Goodmayes Hospital, where Nelft are based.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

Athletics: Dagenham 88s take on big challenges

Andrew Wright and Alan Wicks at the Phoenix Running Track Wars event

Dagenham end pre-season in style with big win, as club stages first session for girls

Dagenham in action during pre-season

Porter hoping to bloom for Essex in season finale

Jamie Porter of Essex during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

Dagenham to host record label’s first DEFECTED London FSTVL

Dagenham is set to host the first DEFECTED London FSTVL. Picture: Julien Duval
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists