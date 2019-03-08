Dagenham’s Wren confident future looks bright for club as league term comes to end

Dagenham players huddle together earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Central Park outfit finished league season with 49-6 success at Billericay

Brian Wren believes things are looking up for Dagenham next season after ending the Essex League Division One campaign with a 49-6 triumph at Billericay.

The Central Park club brought the curtain down on the season with a success that secured third place.

Dagenham ended 10 points behind champions Upminster, despite losing three of their opening five matches.

Head coach Wren feels his team are in a position to start next season strongly, which should aid a promotion push.

But he is also looking for his team to triumph against Mavericks in the final of the Essex Presidents Shield on April 27.

“This season has been a very good one for us and will hopefully be topped off with some silverware in the cup final at the end of April,” said Wren.

“We’re a little disappointed we didn’t have our squad together as early as we’d have liked this year and that meant we were playing catch-up in the hope Upminster or Mavericks would slip up.

“That wasn’t to be and congratulations to Upminster on winning the league.

“We’ve made a couple of additional signings already for next season which will only make us stronger and with the national competitions next year, we will look to continue our improvement.”

As for the win at Billericay, tries from Jermaine Darkwa and Jordan Calverley saw Dagenham hold a 14-6 advantage at the break.

They were then awarded a penalty try early in the second half, before Nathan Farrell crossed twice, while Billy Driver and Darkwa also dotted down.

The victory was a 14th of the league campaign for D’s who collected 71 points in 18 matches.

And Wren expressed pleasure with the way Dagenham were able to finish the league season.

He added: “I thought the game was a decent one, played in very good spirit between the two sides.”

After ending the league season, Dagenham now have a wait for that cup final against Mavericks on April 27. And Wren will hope his team can end the campaign for good with some silverware.