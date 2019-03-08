Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham’s Wren confident future looks bright for club as league term comes to end

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 April 2019

Dagenham players huddle together earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham players huddle together earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Central Park outfit finished league season with 49-6 success at Billericay

Brian Wren believes things are looking up for Dagenham next season after ending the Essex League Division One campaign with a 49-6 triumph at Billericay.

The Central Park club brought the curtain down on the season with a success that secured third place.

Dagenham ended 10 points behind champions Upminster, despite losing three of their opening five matches.

Head coach Wren feels his team are in a position to start next season strongly, which should aid a promotion push.

But he is also looking for his team to triumph against Mavericks in the final of the Essex Presidents Shield on April 27.

“This season has been a very good one for us and will hopefully be topped off with some silverware in the cup final at the end of April,” said Wren.

“We’re a little disappointed we didn’t have our squad together as early as we’d have liked this year and that meant we were playing catch-up in the hope Upminster or Mavericks would slip up.

“That wasn’t to be and congratulations to Upminster on winning the league.

“We’ve made a couple of additional signings already for next season which will only make us stronger and with the national competitions next year, we will look to continue our improvement.”

As for the win at Billericay, tries from Jermaine Darkwa and Jordan Calverley saw Dagenham hold a 14-6 advantage at the break.

They were then awarded a penalty try early in the second half, before Nathan Farrell crossed twice, while Billy Driver and Darkwa also dotted down.

The victory was a 14th of the league campaign for D’s who collected 71 points in 18 matches.

And Wren expressed pleasure with the way Dagenham were able to finish the league season.

He added: “I thought the game was a decent one, played in very good spirit between the two sides.”

After ending the league season, Dagenham now have a wait for that cup final against Mavericks on April 27. And Wren will hope his team can end the campaign for good with some silverware.

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham next week to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Jailed: Barking hacker who targeted porn website users

Computer hacker Zain Qaiser, 24, who has been jailed for a total of six years and five months at Kingston Crown Court for blackmailing porn website users. Picture: CPS/PA Wire

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham next week to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Jailed: Barking hacker who targeted porn website users

Computer hacker Zain Qaiser, 24, who has been jailed for a total of six years and five months at Kingston Crown Court for blackmailing porn website users. Picture: CPS/PA Wire

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham’s Wren confident future looks bright for club as league term comes to end

Dagenham players huddle together earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barking MP visits school for knife crime discussion

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge speaking to pupils at Barking Abbey School about knife crime. Picture: Barking Abbey School

More than £1.7m payday for top officers at Barking and Dagenham Council

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

West Ham full-back springs to defence of his striker team-mate

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks looks on

Smith knows most of Daggers’ squad are playing for their futures

Jamie Philpot of Barrow and Nathan Smith of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists