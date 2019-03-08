Search

Rugby: Dagenham lift Merit Table plate silverware

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 April 2019

Dagenham celebrate their Merit Table plate final success

Archant

Dagenham seconds ended their season on a high with a 31-12 win over Mavericks in the Merit Table Six plate final.

Nathan Farrell broke through to open the scoring, with James Hogg adding the conversion.

And excellent work by the front row led to a pushover try, with number eight Liam Power touching down and Hogg adding the extras again.

Jack Matthews and Hogg combined to send Farrell in for his second try and wing Maleek chased his own kick before going over to make it 24-0 at the break.

Maverick replied early in the second half and Ds lost Stuart Ali to a yellow card for a high tackle, but Jake Yellop ran under the posts after some excellent defence forced a turnover.

Mavericks added a late converted try, but Ds were comfortable winners and head coach Brian Wren said: “It’s amazing to see how far we as a club have come in the past 12 months and the second team lads have played a massive part in that.

“They fully deserved their win and I’m thrilled with the first silverware of the season. Captain Gary Francis and his team deserved that.”

*Dagenham’s first team were handed the Essex League Division One points as Thames forfeitted.

They visit Billericay, who lost 75-0 at Mavericks last weekend, for their final match of the season on Saturday.

