Dagenham excited for new rugby season

Dagenham's Brian Wren (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham are looking forward to the new season with plenty of optimism and excitement.

The club's coaching set-up has had an overhaul, with head coach Brian Wren becoming director of rugby as player-coach Lewis Pruce leads a new coaching team.

And Dagenham will have a third XV at senior level in 2019/20, as well as girls' teams at under-15 and under-18 level.

Wren said: "After last year's cup success for the ones and twos, this year we are firmly focused on league success for all three sides - the first team in Essex One and the second and thirds in Merit Table Four and Six respectively.

"We have seen an influx of players into the senior squads, with signings of note including Mitchell Sinfield returning to the club from Epping Upper Clapton, Billy Allington rejoining from Barking and Taylor Bramley arriving from Basildon.

"This, coupled with retention of last season's squad, means we again look well placed to challenge for the league title."

Dagenham will not get the chance to defend their Essex President's Shield title this season as they are the only Essex One outfit to be entered into the Intermediate Cup.

That could see them going up against the likes of local rivals Barking and Romford & Gidea Park and Wren says the D's are relishing that prospect, having finished third behind Upminster and Mavericks in Essex One last season.

He added: "After the manner in which we concluded last season we are considered up there as favourites for the league.

"And with a decent draw in the cup, who knows? Another little bit of history could be made as the only Essex One side ever to win an intermediate cup competition, although that would be a very big ask."