Search

Advanced search

Dagenham excited for new rugby season

PUBLISHED: 15:30 06 September 2019

Dagenham's Brian Wren (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham's Brian Wren (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham are looking forward to the new season with plenty of optimism and excitement.

The club's coaching set-up has had an overhaul, with head coach Brian Wren becoming director of rugby as player-coach Lewis Pruce leads a new coaching team.

And Dagenham will have a third XV at senior level in 2019/20, as well as girls' teams at under-15 and under-18 level.

Wren said: "After last year's cup success for the ones and twos, this year we are firmly focused on league success for all three sides - the first team in Essex One and the second and thirds in Merit Table Four and Six respectively.

You may also want to watch:

"We have seen an influx of players into the senior squads, with signings of note including Mitchell Sinfield returning to the club from Epping Upper Clapton, Billy Allington rejoining from Barking and Taylor Bramley arriving from Basildon.

"This, coupled with retention of last season's squad, means we again look well placed to challenge for the league title."

Dagenham will not get the chance to defend their Essex President's Shield title this season as they are the only Essex One outfit to be entered into the Intermediate Cup.

That could see them going up against the likes of local rivals Barking and Romford & Gidea Park and Wren says the D's are relishing that prospect, having finished third behind Upminster and Mavericks in Essex One last season.

He added: "After the manner in which we concluded last season we are considered up there as favourites for the league.

"And with a decent draw in the cup, who knows? Another little bit of history could be made as the only Essex One side ever to win an intermediate cup competition, although that would be a very big ask."

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Person taken to hospital after four-car crash on A13

Emergency services were called to the scene. Picture: @TfLTrafficNews

Reports of shots fired in Barking

Harts Lane, Barking. Picture: Google.

Fly-tip tip-offs sought as council catches suspected culprits on camera

These three men were caught on CCTV illegally disposing of black bags in Westminster Gardens, near the A13, in Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Gunman jailed for shooting teenager on Tube train

Bienvenu Vangu has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: BTP

Mosque trustees failed to monitor IS sympathiser who groomed boys for terrorism, inquiry finds

A photo of the Ripple Road Mosque interior that was shown to the jury at the Old Bailey during the trial. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking ‘on way back up’ after bad times

Barking's Luke Seeley

Cycling: Archibald and Barker set for Six Day London

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald (left), with Eleanor Dickinson and Laura Kenny after winning the women's team pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Lee Valley VeloPark (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Boss Gardner wants Barking players to be inspired by FA Cup runs of non-league rivals

Bedfont clear the danger against Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham excited for new rugby season

Dagenham's Brian Wren (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists