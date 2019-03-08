Rugby: Dagenham's Kendall gets call to coach Portugal!

Dagenham's Jack Kendall has set his sights on going to the 2023 World Cup - after joining the coaching staff for the Portugal national team.

Kendall applied for a post some time ago, but had given up hope of securing the role.

However, he was shocked to be contacted by the federation and offered a position on the staff alongside the legendary Frenchman Patrice Lagisquet.

He said: "When I got the email I was stunned, I honestly thought it was a wind-up.

"Then I had a letter sent to me through the post and there it was again in black and white. I remember applying last year, but as I didn't hear back I just took it as another rejection."

Portugal were recently promoted to the second-tier European Nations Championship from the European Nations Cup and need a top-two spot to qualify for France in four years time.

Kendall added: "I am only a level two RFU coach and had to sit a test with the IRB in order to show them I am qualified enough to coach international.

"Preparing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, I'm going to be very busy and very focused. My first trip out there is at the beginning of November, where I will be meeting the squad and Patrice, an absolute legend of rugby."

Portugal's first European Championship match is on February 1 against Belgium and Kendall, a former pupil at Valence Primary and Eastbrook who played for England junior teams, London Irish and England Deaf, said: "I am so excited and really proud that this Dagenham boy can say I am an international rugby union coach."

Lagisquet, hired by the Portugal Rugby Federation in June, explained the thinking behind the decision to take on Kendall, adding: "I wanted a young coach who had played at a good level, who would have to know how to coach a squad of players who are not full of natural talent but full of belief and have the burning desire to win.

"Rugby is about giving people life changing opportunities. Jack can coach rugby, the only thing that separated him was that he is unknown. Myself and the federation are happy with Jack and believe he will make the right choices."