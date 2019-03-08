Search

Advanced search

Dagenham seal victory over Sevenoaks in a friendly

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 October 2019

Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren)

Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren)

Archant

Dagenham picked up a 21-6 friendly victory over Sevenoaks after their Essex League Division One clash with Writtle Wanderers was given as a home walkover.

Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren)Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren)

Sevenoaks tried to bully the Dagenham pack, which gave their opposite numbers short shrift all afternoon.

The Dagenham forwards really came to the fore, after recent plaudits received by the back line, and the front row, in particular Sean Jones, Chris Warner and Taylor Bramley, were immense.

Playing into the wind Sevenoaks exerted early pressure but the Dagenham defence stood firm until a penalty gave the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Dagenham responded in kind from the boot of Frankie Neale before a superb opportunistic score from centre Billy Driver opened up a 10-3 lead following Neale's conversion.

The game started to get a little fractious and the referee carded a player from both sides to control tempers.

Sevenoaks scored another penalty but Dagenham held a 10-6 lead at half-time.

You may also want to watch:

The second half saw total dominance from the visitors as they destroyed the Sevenoaks scrum, which saw the hosts ship penalty after penalty.

Scrum half Josh Cook scored from a scrum before Frankie Neale finished the game with two more penalties and completed the tally for Dagenham.

Director of rugby Brian Wren said: "That was a very physical game against opponents who obviously aren't used to losing.

"The weather was appalling which made running rugby very hard, we also picked up a couple of injuries which I'm not pleased about, however this is a physical sport and these things happen.

"Our front row bossed the opposition, with Taylor Bramley having his best game for us.

"Mitchell Sinfield was awesome at number eight, making some massive hits.

"It's really disappointing to keep having league opposition cry off, but I guess we are going to have to get used to it this year.

"I certainly don't want to be disrespectful to the teams in our league, but some of them clearly aren't up for a challenge."

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Woman raped in Dagenham park

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

Most Read

Most deprived neighbourhoods in Barking and Dagenham revealed as council chiefs slam years of austerity

Parts of Barking and Dagenham are among the 10pc classed as 'most deprived' in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King

Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station

A car crashed into this shop on Station Parade in Barking. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Police appeal after double stabbing on Dagenham street

Two males were stabbed on Rugby Road in Dagenham around 10pm on October 29. Picture: Google.

Woman raped in Dagenham park

A woman was raped in Mayesbrook Park yesterday (October 29). Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham seal victory over Sevenoaks in a friendly

Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren)

World Cup: Life-changing week for Saracens scrum-half Spencer

England's Ben Spencer (left) during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

Essex under-18s hit Kent rivals for six

Action from Essex under-18s win at Kent (pic essexfa.com)

World Cup: England captain Farrell ‘inspirational’ says George

England's Owen Farrell and coach Eddie Jones during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

World Cup: England must follow cricket example says George

England's Jamie George during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists