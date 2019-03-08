Dagenham seal victory over Sevenoaks in a friendly

Dagenham picked up a 21-6 friendly victory over Sevenoaks after their Essex League Division One clash with Writtle Wanderers was given as a home walkover.

Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren) Dagenham in action against Sevenoaks (Pic: Brain Wren)

Sevenoaks tried to bully the Dagenham pack, which gave their opposite numbers short shrift all afternoon.

The Dagenham forwards really came to the fore, after recent plaudits received by the back line, and the front row, in particular Sean Jones, Chris Warner and Taylor Bramley, were immense.

Playing into the wind Sevenoaks exerted early pressure but the Dagenham defence stood firm until a penalty gave the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Dagenham responded in kind from the boot of Frankie Neale before a superb opportunistic score from centre Billy Driver opened up a 10-3 lead following Neale's conversion.

The game started to get a little fractious and the referee carded a player from both sides to control tempers.

Sevenoaks scored another penalty but Dagenham held a 10-6 lead at half-time.

The second half saw total dominance from the visitors as they destroyed the Sevenoaks scrum, which saw the hosts ship penalty after penalty.

Scrum half Josh Cook scored from a scrum before Frankie Neale finished the game with two more penalties and completed the tally for Dagenham.

Director of rugby Brian Wren said: "That was a very physical game against opponents who obviously aren't used to losing.

"The weather was appalling which made running rugby very hard, we also picked up a couple of injuries which I'm not pleased about, however this is a physical sport and these things happen.

"Our front row bossed the opposition, with Taylor Bramley having his best game for us.

"Mitchell Sinfield was awesome at number eight, making some massive hits.

"It's really disappointing to keep having league opposition cry off, but I guess we are going to have to get used to it this year.

"I certainly don't want to be disrespectful to the teams in our league, but some of them clearly aren't up for a challenge."