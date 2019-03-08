Search

Wren knows Dagenham can improve against Thames

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 March 2019

Dagenham players huddle together earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham players huddle together earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Coach’s comments come after Central Park club won 64-27 at Clacton last weekend

Brian Wren says there is plenty for Dagenham to work on ahead of hosting Thames in Essex League Division One on Saturday — despite recording an emphatic success last weekend.

The Central Park outfit impressed in attack last Saturday as they eased to a 64-27 triumph over Clacton on the Essex coast.

Dagenham ran in 10 tries in total in that game and their attacking display certainly caught the eye.

Coach Wren, however, feels the performance on the whole was not as good as it could have been and hopes for an improved display against Thames.

Wren told the club website: “It was a little disappointing to see us fall off the pace a bit in the later stages, but to be fair to Clacton, they are a decent side with some good players and they deserved some scores from the game.

“We need to focus a little more on our work around the breakdown and not play so much rugby.

“We tend to get a little carried away when we get a few scores up and our structure falls away, but another haul of tries can’t be sniffed at.”

As for the triumph over Clacton, Dagenham led 24-6 at the break after tries from Billy Driver, Joe Jones, Nathan Farrell and Josh Cook, with Frankie Neale adding two conversions.

Cook then completed his hat-trick after the interval while the second half also saw Jermaine Darkwa cross twice, Farrell nab his second and Lewis Pruce also dot down, with Neale converting five of those scores.

Victory saw Dagenham stay third in the table and Wren did at least praise his side’s attacking efforts in the emphatic triumph over the seasiders.

He added: “I’m very pleased with the result and some of our play in the loose was excellent.

“In the first half, our scrum was dominant and we did some good things.”

Attention now turns to Saturday’s match against Thames, which is Dagenham’s final home game of the season.

The Central Park club triumphed 92-0 in the reverse fixture in December and will hope to add to the win this weekend.

