Dagenham secure success at Sidcup as Darkwa dazzles with superb four-try display

Action from Dagenham's win at Sidcup Archant

Dagenham maintained their fine start to the season with a 38-17 win at Sidcup seconds on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Dagenham's win at Sidcup Action from Dagenham's win at Sidcup

The home side, two levels higher than D's, began well but had to settle for a penalty after some dogged defensive work.

Dagenham opened their account when Jermaine Darkwa sprinted into the corner from distance and he added a stunning second try soon after.

Dominant play from the forwards set up a chance for Frankie Neale to play a deft kick towards the right wing, where Darkwa scooped it up one-handed as it headed for touch for a superb finish.

Man of the match Darkwa then completed his hat-trick after he outpaced his opposite number and Neale converted to make it 17-3 at the interval.

Action from Dagenham's win at Sidcup Action from Dagenham's win at Sidcup

The visitors were first on the board in the second half as Mitchell Sinfield finished off several phases for another try converted by Neale, then Darkwa capped a flowing move for his fourth try to make it 31-3.

You may also want to watch:

The last 25 minutes of the match was played with uncontested scrums, while Billy Allington received a yellow card, and Sidcup ran in their first try, which was converted.

But flanker Jordan Darkwa, playing at full-back, ran the length of the field in reply for another superb D's try converted by Neale to make it 38-10, before Sidcup went under the posts for a late consolation score.

Dagenham director of rugby Brian Wren said: "We knew it would be a massive test and that's exactly what it was. The boys have been looking for a challenge for the past few weeks and, no disrespect to our league opposition, we got it.

"Stepping up to play a level seven side, which had been very effective so far this season, was going to give us a great chance to gauge our progress. I thought we were magnificent.

"Everyone stood up, some of them making their first appearances in the ones. Jermaine Darkwa's finishing was out of this world, Billy Allington and Billy Driver had great games in midfield and Josh Cook and Frankie Neale controlled things, having their best games so far.

"The pack were superb too, totally dominating the set piece and controlling the ball. I can't emphasise how pleased I am with the whole squad."

Dagenham return to Essex League action on Saturday week (October 19) against Old Brentwoods.

Dagenham: S Jones, C Warner (J Parkin), S Clarke (J Warner), D Wren (J Garwood), G Wren, E Westcot (D Genovesa), J Jones, M Sinfield, J Cook, F Neale, N Farrell, B Allington, B Driver, Jermaine Darkwa, Jordan Darkwa (V Lagos).