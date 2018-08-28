Barking aim to kick off 2019 with success at East London
PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 January 2019
Gale Street club set for first game following Christmas break this weekend
Barking return to action in London Three Essex on Saturday with a trip to East London.
Like all sides in the division, the Gale Street club have been without a game since December 15 owing to the Christmas break.
Unlike most, though, Barking saw their game against Old Cooperians on that date abandoned at half-time because on an injury sustained by the referee.
It means the Gale Street club have not played a full 80 minutes since losing 39-0 at Chelmsford four weeks ago.
Director of rugby Andrew Moreland will hope the lengthy gap does not affect Barking too much as they look to start the New Year on a high.
When the Gale Street club hosted East London earlier in the campaign, they were beaten 29-12 in September.
Barking will hope to reverse that score this weekend as they look begin 2019 as they mean to go on by claiming a win.