Moreland knows why Barking were beaten by Epping

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 January 2019

Barking in action against Epping Upper Clapton in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Gale Street outfit lost 38-0 at home to league leaders on Saturday

Andrew Moreland knows exactly where Barking fell short in a 38-0 defeat at home to London Three Essex leaders Epping Upper Clapton.

The Gale Street outfit always knew it would be tough against an Epping side that has lost just once this term, but will still have been disappointed to fall to a fourth straight league defeat.

And director of rugby Moreland believes he has identified the reason why Barking were beaten so convincingly.

“The difference between the two teams was the fitness levels and the confidence in their structure,” he said.

“Epping are in a fortunate position where they’ve had more practice with their structure.

“We know the boys have the talent, but we know we need to see it soon with the end of the season fast approaching.”

The match was the first time Barking have failed to register a single point at home this term, something which disappointed Moreland.

But he feels there were some positives for the Gale Street club to take despite their inability to get on the scoreboard.

“We had good periods of play in their 22, but we just couldn’t convert that territory into points,” he added.

“Epping had good defence, but there are still some positives we can take from it even if we weren’t close enough to get over the line.”

Barking were a lot closer to Epping in the previous meeting in September, going down 20-12 at home.

And Moreland was frustrated the gap between the teams on the scoreboard was a lot larger this time around.

“The biggest disappointment is that we ran Epping close in the earlier meeting in September and we were further back this time,” he said.

“The only thing we learned from watching Epping is that we need to work on our fitness and our structure.”

The defeat leaves Barking 10th in the table with 22 points from 13 games this term.

The Gale Street club do, however, have a game in hand over the teams around them and will hope to use that to their advantage.

