Gallagher search begins for Rugby Club of the Season

Gallagher ambassadors Ugo Monye and Nolli Waterman during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Club of the Season launch at Twickenham Stadium (pic Phil Mingo/PPAUK) Pinnacle Photo Agency Ltd

Gallagher, community insurance broker and proud title partner of Premiership Rugby, is on the hunt for its first ever 'Rugby Club of the Season'.

They have launched a nationwide competition open to local grassroots clubs catering for all ages and abilities, with the chance to win a money-can't-buy package of prizes — including a skills-sharpening training session with stars from their local Gallagher Premiership club.

Gilbert training equipment worth up to £3000, 100 tickets to the 2020 Gallagher Premiership Final and a business-focused event to help the club and community are also up for grabs now the search is on to find a club embracing inclusion and innovation to ensure the whole community benefits from greater participation and involvement in the game.

To win, clubs will need to demonstrate their contribution to the local community, on and off-the-pitch; their inclusive approach to providing opportunities in rugby across age, gender, ethnicity and ability; and their innovative ways of increasing participation in the game.

Rugby legends and Gallagher ambassadors Ugo Monye and Danielle Waterman will form part of the judging panel, alongside representatives from Gallagher and Premiership Rugby — with a public social media vote through the shortlisted clubs' channels contributing to the overall result.

Former England international and 2014 Rugby World Cup winner Waterman said: "Active, engaged and ambitious community-based rugby is the ultimate lifeblood of the professional game. Without grassroots clubs inspiring the next generation of players and new waves of fans, fierce-fought competitions like Gallagher Premiership Rugby would not exist.

You may also want to watch:

"So I'll be on the lookout for clubs that demonstrate how integral they are to their local communities and are finding innovative ways of growing and maintaining support."

Harlequins legend and former England international Monye added: "Grassroots rugby clubs are the start of so many people's journeys. They introduce individuals to the core values of rugby and provide a foundation of skills - not just for on-pitch playing but helping them to face the various challenges life brings by building confidence, respect, resilience and a sense of community.

"It's really important we recognise the incredible work they do and the inclusive way they encourage participation in the game."

Chris Mead, chief marketing officer for Gallagher, said: "Our inaugural Rugby Club of the Season competition builds on our commitment to supporting the grassroots game and helping the next generation of players, coaches and clubs face their future with confidence.

"As a local insurance broker, we want clubs to demonstrate their contribution to the local community, both on and off the pitch. And we look forward to celebrating the inclusive and innovative ways clubs are increasing participation in the game up and down the country."

To enter visit premiershiprugby.com/gallaghercompetition and demonstrate your club's true 'community spirit' and impact.

To find out more about Gallagher's involvement in rugby, visit https://www.ajg.com/uk/rugby/gallagher-premiership-rugby.