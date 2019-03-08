May & Baker under-16's celebrate season with awards night

May & Baker under-16's wrapped up their season with the end of season presentation evening.

Harrison Currell was awarded back of the year with Miles Wilson also picking up the back of the year award.

Adam Courtney was voted by his peers as players player despite breaking his ankle early in pre-season, he has managed to complete a full campaign.

Ronnie St Leger Holmes claimed the manager's player trophy and Spencer Gierskewski was rewarded for a fine season winning the player of the season award.

Finally captain Harrison Sykes handed the armband to Miles Wilson who will take up the role for next season.

Jack Courtney said: "The season has been a real challenge but incredibly enjoyable at the same time.

"Huge congratulation to all of the boys and award winners.

"At moments it was hard but the boys rallied round to come through those moments.

"The coaching and management team have been fantastic as well as all of the support we have had."