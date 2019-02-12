Moreland ecstatic as Barking end long wait for consecutive away wins

Action from Barking's win at Millwall in London Three Essex

Gale Street club edged to a 21-17 success at Millwall on Saturday

Andrew Moreland was delighted Barking made it back-to-back away wins in London Three Essex with a 21-17 success at Millwall.

The Gale Street club did their hopes of survival the power of good with a third win in their last five matches.

The success came on the back of a triumph away to Campion last weekend, marking the first time in a number of years Barking had won consecutive games on the road.

And director of rugby Moreland was delighted to finally put an end to another hoodoo for the Gale Street side.

“It’s the first time since 2015 that we’ve won back-to-back away games and that’s another good thing for us to tick off,” he said.

“It might have been a bit of a mental hurdle for some of the players, so it’s good to finally end that run.

“Because of what it meant, the boys could enjoy the win a bit more and there’s a really good feeling in the camp.”

By beating Millwall, Barking completed their first league double over a side since the 2015/16 campaign.

The success also marked just the second time this term that the Gale Street club had managed back-to-back wins.

The upturn in Barking’s form has followed consecutive defeats against Kings Cross Steelers and Ilford Wanderers.

And Moreland is thrilled with the reaction from the squad since the Gale Street outfit suffered that defeat to Wanderers last month.

“There were some strong words said after the Ilford game, but we all knew what we had to do if we wanted to recover the season,” added the director of rugby.

“There’s a good spirit in the camp right now and that can be seen in the fact that we were missing some players against Millwall last weekend, but still came away with the win.”