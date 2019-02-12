Search

Moreland hopes Barking can hit form with win at Millwall

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2019

Barking in action earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Martin Dutt)

Archant

Gale Street club beat Campion on their last outing two weeks ago

Andrew Moreland wants Barking to use their trip to Millwall in London Three Essex on Saturday to build on a win in their previous outing.

The Gale Street club took on Campion in their last match and won 31-28 to record just a second success in their last eight league matches.

That game, though, was on February 16 with the league taking last weekend off, meaning Barking will have not played for two weeks prior to facing Millwall.

Director of rugby Moreland hopes the break has not checked any of the Gale Street club’s momentum and is confident of picking up another triumph this weekend.

“We’re lucky that we’re playing the teams around us as that could have a huge impact on who stays up and who goes down,” he said.

“We know that when we do come up against sides near us in the table, like this Saturday against Millwall, we have to get the full five points on offer.

“It was good to get the win over Campion a couple of weeks back and that has certainly given us confidence going forward, but we have to build on that win.

“Hopefully that win has given us some momentum, but we know there is still plenty of work to do.

“We know there is still a long way to go in the season, but we have the motivation we need to kick on in the coming weeks.”

Having beaten Campion, Barking would surely have loved another game last weekend to quickly build on that success.

As it is, they have had to wait until this Saturday for an opportunity to do that which Moreland admits has been tough.

However, the Barking director of rugby does also feel the break may ultimately stand his side in good stead over to the run in to the end of the season.

“It would have been nice to have played last weekend, but it gave us a chance to look at certain areas and work on them,” he added.

“I’m sure the boys would also have liked to play as well, but it allowed those with minor niggles a chance to rest up.”

Barking will certainly hope that proves to be a positive this weekend.

