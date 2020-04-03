Final rugby tables revealed

The RFU has revealed the final placings for the 2019/20 rugby season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Proposals from the RFU governance committee to conclude the season at professional and community level were ratified by the RFU Council, with standing calculated on a best playing record formula to maintain promotion and relegation.

Those clubs most affected in the London region when it comes to relegation are Woodford, Romford & Gidea Park, Ilford Wanderers and Barking, while Old Streetonians, Hendon and Dagenham all had promotions confirmed.

Season 2019/20 Final Tables

London 1 North

North Walsham 122.18 (promoted)

Colchester 93.36

Old Haberdashers 92.18

Harpenden 85.09

ETON MANOR 78.03

Southend Saxons 78.00

Sudbury 76.82

Brentwood 74.45

Shelford 65.65

Chingford 49.64

Amersham & Chiltern 44.91

Old Priorians 33.09 (relegated)

WOODFORD 21.23 (relegated)

Ruislip -5.00 (relegated)

London 1 South

Havant 104.65 (P)

Westcombe Park 100.32 (P)

Camberley 94.55

Medway 91.00

Cobham 85.37

BELSIZE PARK 84.28

Horsham 65.00

Chichester 63.82

KCS Old Boys 61.45

Thurrock 57.91

London Cornish 52.00

HAC 48.45 (R)

Dartfordians 28.36 (R)

Beckenham 27.95 (R)

London 2NW

London Welsh 97.78 (P) Hammersmith & Fulham 90.44 (P)

Chiswick 78.83

HAMPSTEAD 69.67

Hemel Hempstead 62.98

Fullerians 62.79

Grasshoppers 59.89

Letchworth 50.05

HACKNEY 42.35

Datchworth 40.33

Welwyn (19.56 (R)

Luton 15.40 (R)

London 2NE

Norwich 100.22 (P)

Southwold 83.88

Ipswich 83.11

Wymondham 74.53

Diss 65.8

Stowmarket 63.40

Saffron Walden 47.67

S Woodham Ferrers 45.83

Wanstead 41.56

ROMFORD & GIDEA PARK 35.44 (R)

Holt 31.08 (R)

Epping Upper Clapton 11.00 (R)

London 3NW

OLD STREETONIANS 101.90 (P)

Enfield Ignatians 86.78 (P)

Stevenage Town 83.11

Cheshunt 68.44

FINSBURY PARK 62.33

Hitchin 44.83

Tabard 42.94

Royston 30.56

OMTs 30.15

FINCHLEY 29.94

KILBURN COSMOS 28.57

HARROW 27.23 (R)

London 3 Essex

Chelmsford 96.56 (P)

Harlow 96.40

UPMINSTER 79.44

Braintree 76.91

EAST LONDON 76.45

OLD COOPERIANS 53.78

CAMPION 53.67

KINGS CROSS STEELERS 51.70

Mavericks 40.18

Basildon 1.88 (R)

ILFORD -5.33 (R)

BARKING -16.50 (R)

Essex 1

DAGENHAM 80.00 (P)

Canvey Island 69.43 (P)

aldon 50.43

MILLWALL 50.36

Clacton 42.43

Billericay 40.00

Harwich & D 14.29

Writtle 10.57

Old Brentwoods 1.57

Herts Middx 1

HENDON 108.98 (P)

St Albans 92.62 (P)

Barnet Elizabethans 89.02

Wasps FC 83.52

London Scottish Lions 77.70

Saracens Amateurs 76.80

Bank of England 63.71

Thamesians 62.91

Verulamians 45.60

Mill Hill 32.40 (R)