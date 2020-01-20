Rugby: Pupils enjoy emerging schools festival at Barking

Eastbrook pupils face the camera at Barking (pic Kieth Hughes) Archant

Year nine pupils from across the borough battled it out at an emerging schools festival at Barking Rugby Club last week.

Sydney Russell pupils face the camera at Barking (pic Kieth Hughes) Sydney Russell pupils face the camera at Barking (pic Kieth Hughes)

Year seven and eight festivals had already been held at Gale Street and the latest event saw Barking & Dagenham's Eastbrook, Sydney Russell and Warren taking on Newham's Kingsford and Rokeby.

The students produced some entertaining rugby, despite the wind and rain, and community coach Kieth Hughes said: "The festival's main aim was for the boys to enjoy the opportunity to play some competitive rugby at their local club.

"Since these festival days, the boys have taken the opportunity to play at the club and the year 10 festival is coming soon."

Warren pupils face the camera at Barking (pic Kieth Hughes) Warren pupils face the camera at Barking (pic Kieth Hughes)

*Barking Rugby Club hosts girls' rugby sessions every Saturday morning at 10.30am, with no previous experience necessary.

Contact Kieth Hughes on 07513 413 576 for further information.