Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

PUBLISHED: 09:54 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 02 April 2020

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Following the early end of the 2019/20 rugby season in England due to the coronavirus pandemic, the RFU is announcing final league positions.

All rugby activity below the Gallagher Premiership was cancelled last month and placings for the Greene King IPA Championship, Tyrrells Premier 15s and men’s and women’s community game have been determined.

Proposals from the RFY governance committee to conclude the season for those leagues, at professional and community level, were ratified by the RFU Council on Wednesday.

And it was agreed that final standings for the Greene King IPA Championship and men’s and women’s community game would be calculated on a best playing record formula, maintaining promotion and relegation for those leagues.

The Tyrrells Premier 15s season has been declared null and void as there is no promotion or relegation in this league.

RFU President Peter Wheeler said: “We believe that the decisions made provide fair and balanced outcomes for the game and maintain the integrity of the competitions. We have listened to recommendations from the heart of the game and the approach has been ratified by the RFU Council.

“This has been a difficult decision to make in the most unprecedented of circumstances. There is no single solution that will suit every club, but the approach taken is one that we believe best reflects the nature of league rugby in England.

“With 80 per cent of the season complete for the community game, we believe our approach is fair and the right one for our leagues. We have clubs that are clear league leaders and worthy of promotion, but also other clubs who have said they would benefit from relegation, to play more meaningful rugby.”

Final league tables will be available on EnglandRugby.com by 6pm on Friday, April 3.

