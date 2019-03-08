Search

Advanced search

Robert Clack nominated at National Rugby Awards

PUBLISHED: 11:22 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 29 August 2019

Robert Clack pupils on a tour of South Africa

Robert Clack pupils on a tour of South Africa

Archant

The new school year isn't yet underway but already Robert Clack School have plenty to celebrate thanks to the National Rugby Awards.

The hard work and efforts of the institution have seen them nominated in the School of the Year category of this year's star-studded event, with an awards ceremony set to take place at Twickenham Stadium tonight (Thursday).

Created to honour the achievements of every rugby club in the country, the National Rugby Awards recognises all those who contribute to rugby union in England

Committed coaches, passionate players and all those behind the scenes are set to be recognised at the home of rugby - with few personifying the spirit of the game quite like Robert Clack.

With no culture of rugby in schools in the area, staff have fought to make rugby a mainstay of the PE curriculum and the recreational sport of choice for the sixth form.

The school travels with two teams from each age group to play games in Kent and Suffolk, winning many trophies and excelling in leagues and tournaments.

They have taken the scalps of top-flight schools with extensive, fully-funded rugby programmes and some have even gained places in the Saracens Development Player Programme.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Clack's achievements have also caught the eye of rugby's elite, namely Quins back row Chris Robshaw.

The former England World Cup captain is an ambassador for the National Rugby Awards, impressed by the work that he believes is pivotal to the grassroots of the sport.

He said: "Schools are hugely important, it's where you find out about rugby at that age and it's where you find out what you love about it and what you enjoy in the sport.

"You learn the fundamentals, it's a great place to develop and move forward and create those bonds.

"A lot of my memories from schools always have a story, there's things that you remember 15 years later and that you can have a laugh and joke about with all the people who were there.

"Most importantly for me it was an escape from the classroom, playing rugby was my happy place at school and provided a lot of enjoyment."

*The National Rugby Awards recognises the outstanding work done by coaches, players and supporters across the country.

There is no other event which brings together the clubs and players from all the leagues in England, from grassroots to elite. See nationalrugbyawards.co.uk.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham has fewest pubs of any London borough

The Jolly Fisherman Pub is earmarked to be knocked down for flats

Views sought over plans for former Dagenham hospital

Grays Court Hospital. Picture: Be First

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to burn down house in Dagenham

A man has allegedly threatened to burn down a house after a disturbance on Hedgemans Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Beam Park estate developers applying to increase size of Rainham and Dagenham development’s tower blocks

The final proposals for phase one of the Beam Park development, which were approved by London's deputy mayor for housing, Jules Pipe CBE, at City Hall on Friday, September 28. Photo: Countryside

Fancy a pizza? Home delivery service introduced at Barking supermarket

Barking Asda. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Robert Clack nominated at National Rugby Awards

Robert Clack pupils on a tour of South Africa

Daggers attacker Kandi will miss trip to Chesterfield

Chike Kandi of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Carabao Cup: Contrasting ties for London rivals

The Carabao Cup on display during the 2019/20 EFL season launch (pic Barrington Coombs/PA)

T20: Lawrence looking to lead Essex into last eight

Daniel Lawrence of Essex hits six runs whilst batting during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Fire brigade warning over barbecues on balconies following Barking Riverside blaze

A fire tore up the side of Samuel Garside House on June 9. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists