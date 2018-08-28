Search

Ratford content with bonus point for Barking on trip to Steelers, but upset with loss

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 January 2019

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Gale Street side went down 28-23 away from home on Saturday

Craig Ratford believes a losing bonus point for Barking in a 28-23 loss at Kings Cross Steelers in London Three Essex could prove to be crucial in the coming weeks.

The Gale Street club were unable to build on a fine win at home to Old Cooperians in their previous outing as they fell to a defeat against the in-form Steelers.

By losing by just five points, Barking were at least able to take one point from the fixture which Ratford feels was vital with other teams close to them in the table winning.

But the attack coach also expressed disappointment with aspects of the team’s display in the second half of their loss to Steelers.

“It was a tough result to take. Steelers were very organised and had a good set-piece, but we gave away too many turnovers in the second half and let them off the hook with some our decision making,” he said.

“Managing to get a losing bonus point was important with other teams around us picking up wins.

“All credit to the lads who kept going and never gave up chasing the win in the last 10 minutes.”

Barking are without a game this weekend as London Three Essex takes another break from action.

It may well be a welcome break, though, with the start of the Six Nations likely to impact on player availability for all clubs in the division in the coming weeks.

The Gale Street club may have to contend with that on February 9 when they return to league action by hosting Ilford Wanderers.

Regardless of who is available for that fixture and who isn’t, both sides will be sure to give it their all in a quest to gain a vital league win.

When the sides last met in October, Barking suffered a narrow 24-20 defeat away from home.

And ahead of the return fixture on February 9, Ratford is expecting another close encounter between the Gale Street outfit and Ilford.

“Ilford will be another good game, but we all know we need to be more clinical in the final third if we are to come away with a win,” he added.

After the most recent round of fixtures, Barking find themselves 10th in the table with just seven games to go.

But just four points splits them from Coops in eighth, so there is still all to play for.

