Dagenham thump Writtle in first game of New Year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 January 2019

Dagenham in action earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Canterbury Jack One: Writtle Wanderers 0 Dagenham 88

Dagenham enjoyed a brilliant start to 2019 with an 88-0 success at Writtle Wanderers in Essex Canterbury Jack One.

The visitors proved too strong in every department, even if Wanderers proved to be a determined opponent that fought until the final whistle.

Dagenham’s pack overpowered the home team’s forwards, while their backs ran in some magnificent tries.

Debutant Frankie Neale crossed twice in the first half, as did Lewis Pruce and Billy Driver, while Jordan Darkwa also scored a try.

Pruce and Driver completed their hat-tricks after the break, while Joe Jones added a brace with Darkwa, Nathaniel Farrell, Josh Cook and Joe Parkin also dotting down.

Jordan Calverley enjoyed a solid day from the tee as he converted nine of his team’s 14 tries.

Dagenham head coach Brian Wren said: “The pitch made expansive running rugby very difficult, but the forwards had a great day with the scrum being about as dominant as I’ve seen it.

“It was another fine win, but there are sterner challenges ahead.

“When I took the reins exactly a year ago we struggled to get 15 players out for a game.

“On Saturday, we had over 40 players between the first and second XVs playing good free-scoring rugby,

“Both the first and second teams have coaches that want to help the players progress and that’s a massive plus for the club.”

Dagenham assistant coach John Ketteringham added: “It’s very difficult to keep playing structured rugby when the score becomes so one-sided.

“Our set-piece was exceptional on Saturday, but our defensive sets gave Writtle too much space.”

Victory saw Dagenham hold steady in third place in the standings as they look to kick on over the second portion of the season.

The Central Park side are next in action on Saturday when they return home to face Mersea Island.

Dagenham edged to a 34-30 victory in the previous meeting between the sides in September and Wren will hope his team can repeat that success on Saturday.

