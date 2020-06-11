Ryder Cup stars to feature in At Home Social webinar

Ian Woosnam in action at The Shipco Masters Promoted by Simon's Golf Club at Simon's Golf Club in Kvistgaard, Denmark (pic Phil Inglis/Getty Images) 2018 Getty Images

After COVID-19 got the year off to a false start, to say the least, golf lovers finally now have reason to be cheerful, with the reopening of UK clubs and the resumption of some professional events.

Paul Lawrie of Scotland in action at the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco (pic Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Paul Lawrie of Scotland in action at the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco (pic Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

They will also welcome news of Champions (UK) plc’s involvement in an exciting, free and interactive online chat, featuring Ryder Cup legends Ian Woosnam OBE, Paul Lawrie OBE and Peter Baker, due to be held on Friday 19 June (4pm).

BBC Golf Correspondent Iain Carter will oversee an informal discussion set to cover everything from September’s Ryder Cup, the rescheduled Masters in November and self-caddying pros to the unlocking of golf, on-course social distancing and the potential impact of playing without spectators.

Starved of golfing action and talk for months, golf fans will no doubt have plenty on their minds, so they will be able to submit questions to be answered by the stars of the Staysure Tour, who were denied the opportunity to compete at this month’s Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship at Trevose Golf and Country Club.

Scheduled originally to start on 19 June, the Staysure Tour event was postponed over concerns for the health and safety of players, staff and the public.

Peter Baker in action at the Farmfoods European Senior Masters at Forest Of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club (pic Phil Inglis/Getty Images) Peter Baker in action at the Farmfoods European Senior Masters at Forest Of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club (pic Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

However, keen to ensure golf fans in the South West aren’t deprived next summer, the organisers have already confirmed that the 2021 event will take place at Trevose between June 17-20 next year.

The At Home Social webinar will run for an hour and is hosted by the Lord’s Taverners charity and Black Opal Travel Group, who have also coordinated similar online events with some of the stars of cricket and rugby union since the lockdown.

Paul Robin, chief executive of the Lord’s Taverners, said: “We’re very much looking forward to this, the third edition of the At Home Social series, and we’re particularly pleased with the calibre of the panellists and our host.

“At a time when many charities like ourselves are having a hard time, we’re very grateful for the support of John Hayes, Champions’ CEO, and all of his team in helping us maintain our public profile.”

Three-time European Tour winner Baker is also excited at the prospect, adding: “Golf has endured a tough period recently, as have we all, so it’ll be great to help restart the conversation around a game so many have missed and around which there is some uncertainty at the moment.

“It’s wonderful to have been asked to take part, especially alongside Iain Carter and two golfers for whom I have enormous respect.”

Champions (UK) plc, a leading Midlands brand, events and talent agency and the organiser of the annual Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship, has used its access to sport and the speaker circuit to secure the services of the three European Tour Winners and the BBC’s voice of golf.

Cheif executive John Hayes is grateful to his partners, saying: “At this time, it’s vital that people and businesses stick together, so I’d like to thank Eric at Farmfoods, Mark at Staysure, Nick and Billy the owners of Trevose Golf Club, Simon at Pink Car Leasing, Alistair at Alistair Brown International Real Estate and, of course, Ian, Peter, Paul and Iain.

“Their support for this online event is fantastic but the foresight and commitment they have shown in agreeing to partner us once again at the 2021 edition of the Farmfoods European Legends Links is first-class.

“Everyone pulling together is wonderful to see and it’s all the more worthwhile that we’re able to support the Lord’s Taverners with their vital ongoing work supporting disadvantaged and disabled young people.”

*Golf fans wishing to participate in this interactive event can sign up for free and submit their questions online.

Iain Carter will then curate what is likely to be a great mix of topics, ranging from the players’ individual career highlights to the post-COVID future of golf, to stimulate an insightful discussion between three of British golf’s highest achievers of recent decades.

To register your interest in this free and interactive At Home Social online event go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5815910133660/WN_TQ6_ioAkRRW19FpvQf_FUg.