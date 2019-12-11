Silver lining for Toshi Kazoku Judokwai

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai's Ruby Delaney with her silver medal at the British Judo Championships Archant

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai saw two of their students win silver medals at the British Championships at the Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Ruby Delaney was competing in her first nationals for the Mayfield School-based club in her first year as a pre-cadet and claimed a fine silver.

And Fayokemi Abidekun beat all but one of her rivals to also finish with silver in the junior competition.

Justus Smitruis had lots of tough battles in the cadet section and, in a large field of just under 40 players, finished in ninth place.

Smitruis, 15, was back in action at week later in the under-21 category and gave another impressive display to gain vital experience for the future, despite not making it through his group.

Coach Turan Kiani said: "To take three players to nationals and come back with two silver medals is a great result and a great way to end a busy and successful year. We're looking forward to a nice Christmas break and can't wait to hit the ground running in 2020."