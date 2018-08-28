Search

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai to receive masterclass from Smythe-Davis

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 17 January 2019

Nekoda Smythe-Davis will visit Toshi Kazoku Judokwai on February 28 (pic: Barry Coombs/PA)

Nekoda Smythe-Davis will visit Toshi Kazoku Judokwai on February 28 (pic: Barry Coombs/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai are set to be graced by a special guest next month with Nekoda Smythe-Davis due to visit and deliver a masterclass session.

The 25-year-old won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and also represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics.

Smythe-Davis has also won medals at the past two World Championships, taking silver in Baku last year and bronze in Budapest in 2017.

With so many medals and plenty of experience of competing at the highest level, the 25-year-old is sure to have plenty of knowledge to past on to the TKJ youngsters.

“It’s a great story of this London-born star taking time out of her busy life to come down and inspire the next generation of London judo players,” said club chairman Turan Kiani.

The masterclass session is due to take place at the club’s base at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre from 6-9pm on February 28.

For more information about TKJ, visit toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com.

