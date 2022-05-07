Dagenham & Redbridge see hopes hit as unbeaten run ends at Solihull

Dagenham & Redbridge saw their seven-match unbeaten run come to an end at fourth-placed Solihull Moors.

And defeat for Daryl McMahon's men left their National League play-off hopes hanging by a thread going into the last game of the season.

Rivals Chesterfield had lost at Torquay in the lunchtime kick-off, but Daggers were unable to close the three-point gap on the top seven after conceding three goals in the first half.

Matt Robinson and Paul McCallum had early sights of goal from crosses by Mauro Vilhete and Sam Ling.

And Junior Morias had a well-struck shot saved by Joe McDonnell on nine minutes after swapping passes with Robinson.

Elliott Justham made a superb save to deny Callum Howe on 12 minutes, but was beaten by the same player a minute later with a strike from the edge of the box.

McDonnell's acrobatic save kept out Morias as Daggers looked to reply, with Justham called into action to save from Joe Sbarra.

Solihull doubled their lead on 21 minutes, as Callum Maycock scored from a move on the right, but they were reduced to 10 men moments later as James Osborne was sent off for a reckless challenge.

McCallum headed wide from Robinson's cross just befoer the half-hour mark, then saw another effort cleared off the line before Robinson fired wide.

And McCallum lashes another chance wide at the far post on 35 minutes before Alex Gudger put Solihull 3-0 up from a set-piece just before the interval.

Will Wright's free-kick flew inches wide, with McConnell scrambling, and the home keeper palmed another effort by Robinson behind during first-half stoppage time.

Daggers replaced Ling and Mo Sagaf with Myles Weston and Josh Walker during the break and made a bright start to the second half.

Morias had a shot deflected behind and Vilhete headed over from a corner soon after, before Walker headed home to give the visitors hope.

Vilhete and Walker had chances to reduce the deficit further midway through the half, with Walker heading Wright's cross into the side netting at the near post.

And Daggers thought they had pulled to within a goal on 72 minutes when Morias hit the underside of the crossbar and the ball bounced down, but not behind the goalline according to the officials.

They were inches away again on 79 minutes when Walker hit a post with a beautiful half volley, with McCallum heading wide from Wright's cross six minutes later.

And further pressure went unrewarded as Daggers were left to host high-flying Wrexham on the last day of the season, needing to win and hope Chesterfield lose to make the play-offs.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Comley, Ling (Weston 46), Johnson, Sagaf (Walker 46), Robinson, Vilhete, McCallum, Morias. Unused subs: Rance, Zouma, Hare.