News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

News

Traditional south Asian sport event in Barking could become annual, says organiser

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 10:14 AM September 2, 2022
four sports players presenting trophy

The youngest recipient of a trophy was an eight-year old boy who was just learning the game - Credit: Muhammad Munir

People from all across the UK came together to play a traditional south Asian sport in Barking. 

Players came all the way to London from Manchester and Blackburn to get involved in the kabaddi game at Barking Park, Long Bridge Road on August 14.

According to the event's chief organiser, Muhammad Munir, kabaddi is a contact game which has two teams, each with between eight and 12 players.

Muhammad said: "It was important because for the last three years, due to Covid-19, we didn't play games like this.

"This event forced us to leave the house, be a part of society and to do something that's physically beneficial."

He encouraged young people to get involved: "It's a cultural game, it shows the younger generation that their parents used to play this game.

"We want them to learn about it in order to keep their culture alive."

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 15, remains in life threatening condition after Dagenham stabbing
  2. 2 Probe begins into Dagenham fire which destroyed cars and fencing
  3. 3 Two teens stabbed in Barking and Dagenham over bank holiday
  1. 4 'Systemic failures' found at GP practice suspended by care regulator
  2. 5 Young woman's tragic death exposes 'unacceptable' record-keeping at hospital trust
  3. 6 Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23
  4. 7 Police settle claims with families of three men murdered by Stephen Port
  5. 8 Former Dagenham boxing star Paddy O'Callaghan passes away
  6. 9 Man in 50s in hospital after Dagenham stabbing
  7. 10 Barking and Dagenham GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough

Also in attendance were Blackburn with Darwen Borough councillors Zamir Khan, Mohammed Irfan, and Iftakhar Hussain.

Muhammad hopes this will become an annual event.

Barking and Dagenham Council
London
Barking News

Don't Miss

A girl, aged 16, has reported being raped in Stevenage earlier this year (2022)

Barking resident admits wounding woman outside Essex pre-school

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Met Police Stock Image

UK Government

Met Police extends bail again for Conservative MP accused of rape

Charles Thomson

person
NELFT headquarters in Rainham

Mental Health

Inspectors find legal requirements not met and safety failures at trust

Charles Thomson

person
Dagenham Heathway tube station

Flooding

Dagenham Heathway station re-opens after flooding closure

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon