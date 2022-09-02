News
Traditional south Asian sport event in Barking could become annual, says organiser
- Credit: Muhammad Munir
People from all across the UK came together to play a traditional south Asian sport in Barking.
Players came all the way to London from Manchester and Blackburn to get involved in the kabaddi game at Barking Park, Long Bridge Road on August 14.
According to the event's chief organiser, Muhammad Munir, kabaddi is a contact game which has two teams, each with between eight and 12 players.
Muhammad said: "It was important because for the last three years, due to Covid-19, we didn't play games like this.
"This event forced us to leave the house, be a part of society and to do something that's physically beneficial."
He encouraged young people to get involved: "It's a cultural game, it shows the younger generation that their parents used to play this game.
"We want them to learn about it in order to keep their culture alive."
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 15, remains in life threatening condition after Dagenham stabbing
- 2 Probe begins into Dagenham fire which destroyed cars and fencing
- 3 Two teens stabbed in Barking and Dagenham over bank holiday
- 4 'Systemic failures' found at GP practice suspended by care regulator
- 5 Young woman's tragic death exposes 'unacceptable' record-keeping at hospital trust
- 6 Prepare for Betty: Met Office reveals list of storm names for 2022/23
- 7 Police settle claims with families of three men murdered by Stephen Port
- 8 Former Dagenham boxing star Paddy O'Callaghan passes away
- 9 Man in 50s in hospital after Dagenham stabbing
- 10 Barking and Dagenham GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough
Also in attendance were Blackburn with Darwen Borough councillors Zamir Khan, Mohammed Irfan, and Iftakhar Hussain.
Muhammad hopes this will become an annual event.