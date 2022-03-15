Dagenham & Redbridge bounce back to see off Southend

Dagenham & Redbridge moved closer to a National League play-off place with Essex derby success over Southend at Roots Hall.

Daryl McMahon made just one change to his starting line-up from Saturday's FA Trophy quarter-final loss to York City, as Brandon Comley came in for Angelo Balanta, who was joined on the bench by the returning Manny Onaraise, having signed from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee earlier in the day.

And Daggers were in front after just five minutes as Matt Robinson made a late run into the box and the ball found the net, with Will Atkinson credited with an own goal.

The visitors went close to a second soon after, denied only by a goalline clearance, but Callum Reynolds and Will Wright had to defend well to prevent Callum Powell on the counter-attack.

Then it was only a matter of inches that prevented Myles Weston doubling the lead midway through the half when his effort hit the inside of the far post and bounced back across goal.

It was 2-0 on 28 minutes, though, when Paul McCallum found Junior Morias and his low shot found the net after hitting the upright and keeper Steve Arnold.

But McCallum had another effort ruled out moments later as the assistant referee's flag went up and Johnson denied Powell with a great piece of defending, before Sam Dolby was booked for a late challenge on Dean Rance and Atkinson had his name taken soon after.

Southend made a bright start to the second half, but Morias produced a driving run into the box for Daggers, which came to nothing on 50 minutes.

Reynolds prevented a Southend shot at the other end and McCallum helped clear a couple of dangerous set-pieces before the hour, as the hosts tried to find a way back into the match.

An offside flag stopped a dangerous-looking attack from Kevin Maher's men in their tracks, before Tim Clifford fired over on 62 minutes.

But Daggers went 3-0 up midway through the half when Robinson swapped passes with Morias and converted from 12 yards.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Robinson made way for wing-back Sam Ling to make his return from injury moments later, allowing Mo Sagaf to switch to his favoured central midfield position.

And Ling, having collected a lovely pass from Wright, tried to fire it into the box for Morias, but Southend were able to clear the danger.

Balanta was given a late cameo off the bench and Wright curled a free-kick just wide after Noor Husin was booked for a foul on Rance as Daggers were left three points off seventh place ahead of a home date with play-off rivals Notts County on Saturday.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Sagaf, Rance, Comley, Robinson (Ling 69), Weston, McCallum, Morias (Balanta 87). Unused subs: Walker, Vilhete, Onariase.

Attendance: 7,542 (including 483 Daggers fans).