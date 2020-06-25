Search

‘Sports day at home pack’ offered to parents

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 June 2020

World Championship silver medallist and Team GB Tokyo 2020 hopeful Laviai Nielsen

Parents are being offered an online ‘sports day at home’ pack thanks to a leading housebuilder’s partnership with Team GB.

With the current Covid-19 crisis still unfolding, many parents have had to get used to home schooling amid the uncertainty of when their children will return to school.

Now Persimmon Homes North London, thanks to its ongoing partnership with The British Olympic Association, is offering parents the chance to download special sports packs for free and start planning their own sports day at home.

World Athletics Championship silver medallist and Team GB Tokyo 2020 hopeful Laviai Nielsen helped to launch the virtual sports day scheme.

The campaign also includes a social media competition asking people to take a picture or video of their home sports day and either comment on Facebook or upload to Instagram with the hashtag #PersimmonSportsDay to be in with a chance of winning a £250 Amazon voucher.

Karl Endersby, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes North London, said: “We are all going through unprecedented times, and we hope that our sports day campaign will bring a smile to people’s faces and help households plan a day of fun and activity.

“These packs are designed to help inspire the sporting passion of the younger generation.”

The sports day packs support the British Olympic Foundation’s youth engagement programme, Get Set, created to inspire a generation of young people and celebrate the Olympic values of respect, excellence and friendship.

Last year, the housebuilder supported schools by sending out free Team GB sports day packs, to help give events a special Olympic and Team GB twist.

To download a virtual sports day pack, visit https://www.persimmonhomes.com/sportsday.

