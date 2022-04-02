Wilson brace earns Dagenham & Redbridge share of friendly spoils at St Albans

Scott Wilson's second-half brace ensured honours finished even in a fundraising friendly at Clarence Park.

National League South City led by two goals early in the second half, in this Game for Ukraine, but Daggers rallied to get back on terms late on.

Junior Morias forced Michael Johnson into an early save from Myles Weston's delivery, then saw a Saints defender cut out his pass for Josh Walker when played through soon after.

Billy Lawlor was forced to clear after being closed down by Shaun Jeffers midway through the first half, but was beaten by the Saints striker on 27 minutes.

And Johnson palmed another effort from Morias behind for a corner just past the half-hour mark, as Daggers looked to reply.

Mo Sagaf looked to play Morias through on goal moments later, but Johnson was quickly off his line to collect the ball before the Daggers striker.

And the visitors were awarded a penalty on 39 minutes when Walker cut inside and saw a Saints defender handle the ball as he fell to the turf, but Walker rolled his spot-kick past the post.

Daggers made half a dozen changes for the second half and were 2-0 down after three minutes as Joe Neal doubled City's lead with his first goal for the club.

But Mauro Vilhete drifted inside and sent a dipping effort just over the bar before the hour mark, as the visitors looked to respond.

And they halved the deficit on 63 minutes when Scott Wilson's shot from the edge of the box found the net.

Walker forced a great save from Alex Tokarcyk soon after and Will Wright's cross towards Manny Onariase was deflected behind by the hosts with a quarter of an hour remaining.

And Daggers were awarded their second penalty of the afternoon three minutes from time when Vilhete was fouled in the box, with Wilson firing home the loose ball after Ibby Akabni's spot-kick was saved.

Focus turns back to their National League play-off bid on Tuesday, when Daggers welcome Boreham Wood to Victoria Road.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Lawlor, Onariase, Reynolds (Wright 46), Zouma (Johnson 46), Hare (Ling 46), Sagaf (Robinson 46), Comley, Janneh (Lawson 82), Weston (Vilhete 46), Walker (Akanbi 73), Morias (Wilson 46).