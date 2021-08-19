We're the underdog insists Dagenham boss McMahon ahead of Stockport trip

Published: 12:43 PM August 19, 2021

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (R) looks on from the dugout area during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is expecting Stockport County to be a tough test as they’ll be one of the favourites to win the National League.

The Daggers return to competitive action with a trip to Edgeley Park on the opening day of the season on Saturday.

McMahon believes the pressure will be on Simon Rusk’s side following the money they’ve spent in the last season to ramp up a promotion push.

“We know it’s a big club, I'm sure there will be 6 to 7,000 supporting Stockport, we know we go into the game as the underdog, anybody outside of our postcode here in Dagenham will expect Stockport to win,” McMahon admitted.

"We’re playing a team that will be favourites for the league along with Wrexham, Chesterfield and Notts County. There are four or five big teams in the division.

“They’ve signed some good players, they’ve been able to recruit from League One and League Two, so it’s going to be a really tough test.

“It’s a good marker to see where we’re at after pre-season and whether we can get on the coat tails of clubs of that stature.

“We have to upset the apple cart and put a good performance on.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager is pleased to put pre-season behind them and start the real action now.

“We can't wait, when you come back in for pre-season you always have that excitement that you’re back in playing football, and seeing people you haven’t seen for a while.

“As it goes along you do get itchy feet for the start of the season, pre-season can be very repetitive for players, coaches and fans so we’re looking forward to Saturday.”