Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Dagenham were 'terrific' in Stockport County victory on opening day

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:53 AM August 22, 2021   
Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge were ‘terrific’ insists manager Daryl McMahon as they sealed a 3-1 victory over promotion hopefuls Stockport County. 

Goals from Will Wright, Josh Walker and Matt Robinson sealed the three points for the Daggers despite going 1-0 down early on. 

Much to the delight of McMahon who feels they have just built on the positive end to last season. 

“It was a terrific performance from us, the first 10 minutes I thought Stockport started really quickly, which we knew they would with fans back in the stadium for the first time and they have a terrific support here,” McMahon said. 

“After they scored their goal, we dominated the game from that point onwards. I think we were fearless after they scored. 

“We played really well here last season and I think the game took a very similar pattern to the one last season where Stockport scored first and then we grew into the game. 

“Some of our play was terrific, our bravery in possession of the ball was great, and I'm really proud of the players.” 

The former Ebbsfleet United boss felt defender Will Wright’s goal in the 40th minute which made it 1-1 before the half-time break was vital. 

“We kind of got to half-time, Stockport had one shot and two or three corners, whereas we had six or seven with six or seven corners. 

“We felt we didn’t capitalise enough on the opportunities that we had, but we were delighted for Will to score that goal, and we know Will have got that quality.” 

McMahon was also full of praise for substitute Josh Walker who came off the bench and found the back of the net after just minutes. 

“The impact Josh had, it was something we spoke to him about yesterday and this morning (Saturday), that if the game went on and opened up a little bit more that Josh’s power and pace will cause them a lot of trouble. 

“I thought he was excellent. He’s a very good player, we believe that we’ve got someone that has not even come into his best years yet, and someone that we can help develop. 

“He’s got all the attributes to be a top striker and he’s something totally different to what we’ve got in Macca (Paul McCallum), Wilo (Scott Wilson) and Angelo Balanta. He gives us real power and pace. 

“We’re pleased, but he’s got to keep doing it.” 

Dagenham & Redbridge FC
Non-League Football
Dagenham News

