Dagenham held to a draw at Stockport as they continue unbeaten run

Published: 8:57 PM May 11, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge are now seven games unbeaten as they are held to a 1-1 draw by promotion chasing Stockport County.

Paddy Madden opened the scoring for County but his effort was soon cancelled out by in-form man Paul McCallum at Edgeley Park.

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon named an unchanged team for the third consecutive match although Luke Croll did drop out of the matchday squad and was replace by goalkeeper Josh Strizovic on the bench.

It was an early corner for the visitors after defender Will Wright’s free-kick hit the wall and deflected behind.

Elliot Johnson whipped a cross in which was headed agonisingly wide by Paul McCallum, who did well to get between two County men in the fourth minute of play.

Not long after the target man then flashed another header just wide of the target as Dagenham got off to a bright start against the promotion chasing hosts.

John Rooney’s free-kick for Stockport was handled by Saidou Khan in the wall who was booked and the hosts were handed another set-piece.

This time James Jennings struck it but it was blocked and went behind for a corner which amounted to nothing.

Back down the other end of the pitch a good interplay between Matt Robinson and Angelo Balanta resulted in the latter striking an effort over the crossbar.

In the 34th minute of play Stockport opened the scoring as Elliot Newby managed to get away from his man and fired a low ball in, and there was Paddy Madden to fire home from close range.

Six minutes later former QPR youngster Balanta struck a shot goal bound with serious claims for a penalty after what seemed to be a hand ball.

It was however given as a corner where the ball ended up with midfielder Saidou Khan whose shot was deflected wide for a corner.

This time round striker Paul McCallum nodded home to grab a seventh goal in his last five appearances to continue his good form with two minutes left in the first-half.

Early in the second-half both Balanta and left wing-back Mauro Vilhete went close as Dagenham strung together some fantastic passing patterns.

Dagenham midfielder Matt Robinson drifted into the box in the 61st minute, but had his shot blocked by a last-ditch challenge, where Balanta then had a shot well saved by goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

The 26-year-old then struck a shot beautifully in the box, but it came back out off the crossbar, to deny Robinson the chance of giving his side the lead.

Stockport had a chance of their own before Dagenham substitute George Saunders found McCallum in the Hatters' area, but the striker was unable to get his shot off as he's crowded out in the 83rd minute.

The former Hornchurch winger then had two chances late on as they continued to press for a winner.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Jennings, Hogan, Croasdale, Rooney, Palmer, Southam-Hales, Cardwell, Newby, Rydel, Madden.

Unused subs: Minihan, Bennett, Keane, Reid, Fitzsimons.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Eleftheriou, Jones, Khan, Robinson, Vilhete, Balanta (Saunders 78), McCallum.

Unused subs: Strizovic, Smith, McQueen, Wilson.