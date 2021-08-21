Dagenham get season off to a dream start with Stockport victory

Published: 6:24 PM August 21, 2021 Updated: 6:30 PM August 21, 2021

Dagenham & Redbridge got their season off to a dream start with a 3-1 victory over promotion favourites Stockport County.

Goals from Will Wright, Josh Walker and Matt Robinson sealed the three points for the Daggers despite going 1-0 down early on.

The game got underway with the hosts controlling most of the possession, with Paddy Madden having an early effort blocked behind after four minutes.

The Daggers started to put together some nice passing moves, but fast-starting County were able to dispossess Matt Robinson among others to continue their strong start.

The Hatters took the lead after 10-minutes through John Rooney. Madden was able to create space for himself on the right-hand side, before sliding a ball across the box to Rooney, who converted assuredly.

McMahon’s men grew into the game after the goal, but couldn’t create any meaningful chances until the 16th minute, when County ‘keeper Ben Hinchliffe pulled off a brilliant save to keep a Paul McCallum effort out, after some good interplay between Sagaf and Vilhete.

The Daggers remained on the front foot, with Matt Robinson shooting wide from 22-yards after Balanta and Vilhete had worked some space out on the left.

We earned ourselves corner after corner in our efforts to get back into the match, but couldn’t convert from one.

In the 35th minute Vilhete looked to have played Robinson in, but the subsequent ball looking for McCallum was touched behind for yet another corner before the no.9 could get a toe to it.

In the 39th minute, Balanta looked to flick a ball round the corner for a runner to chase, but Stockport Captain Liam Hogan handled the ball, earning himself a yellow card, and the Daggers a free-kick.

Up stepped Will Wright in the 40th minute, curling his shot beautifully over the wall and beyond the outstretched Hinchliffe to level the score with five minutes left to play in the half.

Neither side could get a particularly dominant hold of the game in the opening 10-minutes of the second half, however it was the Daggers that hit the back of the net first, with Josh Walker – on for the injured Angelo Balanta – slotting past Hinchliffe within a minute of coming on to the pitch.

Three minutes later Matt Robinson made it three, throwing himself at an excellent Will Wright delivery to give McMahon’s team a two-goal cushion.

In the 63rd minute Josh Walker beat his man for pace before playing Mo Sagaf in behind, but the latter’s strike was well saved by Hinchliffe at his near post.

Walker was at it again on 67 minutes, closing down the County ‘keeper, but the ball only deflected over the crossbar.

The Daggers continued their dominance over the next 10 minutes, with Ling going close, and Robinson and Vilhete particularly enjoying some lovely passing exchanges.

Walker went close once more in the 86th minute, but Hinchliffe pulled off another save to keep his team in the game.

The rest of the game was seen out well by the Daggers, who dealt with some dangerous crosses late in the match, but McMahon’s men took all three points at Edgeley Park.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Reynolds, Johnson, Ling, Sagaf, Jones, Robinson, Vilhete (Weston 90+), Balanta © (Walker 54’), McCallum

Subs: Walker, Weston, Saunders, Phipps, Blair