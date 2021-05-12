Manager McMahon lauds Dagenham as outstanding in Stockport draw

Published: 1:29 PM May 12, 2021

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon felt his side were outstanding yet again despite being held to a 1-1 draw away at Stockport County in a dominant performance.

Paddy Madden opened the scoring for the hosts but his effort was cancelled out shortly after by Daggers striker Paul McCallum at Edgeley Park.

The visitors mounted the pressure on Stockport but failed to find the important match winning goal as they made it seven games unbeaten.

“I thought we were outstanding to be honest, in particular in the second-half, I think in the first-half we were decent but I felt we could have dominated them more than we did,” McMahon said.

“We said to the players at half-time to have more belief in our actual quality and step on the gas, take the game to Stockport, as I felt we could do that and we’re in that position in terms of confidence and quality to show we can do that.

“I thought we showed in the second-half how far we’ve come in the last few months.”

He added: “I think we should have come away with three points, our performance warranted that, we had chances to win the game.

“We possibly had two penalty shouts as well but it is what it is.”

McCallum notched his seventh goal in the last five matches but the boss felt this sort of form has always been coming this season.

“It’s always great to go in level at half-time especially when you go 1-0 down that late in the half as well. I didn’t feel we deserved to go 1-0 down, but it happens, and we showed good character.

“It was a terrific ball in from Will from a set-piece and I'm delighted for Macca to do what he does. It was a great header.

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It’s really important, I've said this numerous times that Macca has been off and quite a few of the lads have due to Covid after a six month lay-off and this is for a lot of teams but particularly for us in terms of our key players.

“We’ve not had them as regularly as we wanted to. Angelo and Macca for the last two or three months maybe a bit longer have trained together day in and day out so it’s no coincidence that they’re playing so well now.

“Their work ethic in that period to form the partnership has been excellent and long may that continue.”