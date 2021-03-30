News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Para-swimmer Brock Whiston keen to thank sponsors ahead of World Series

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM March 30, 2021   
Para Swimmer Brock Whiston and her coach Stewart Nicklin

Para Swimmer Brock Whiston and her coach Stewart Nicklin - Credit: Elizabeth Whiston

World record-breaking para swimmer Brock Whiston was keen to thank her sponsors as she heads off to compete in the Para Swimming World Series and Paralympic Trials. 

Whiston, who won four gold medals and set three world records at the 2019 Championships in London and trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre, will be competing in Sheffield and feels her sponsors and long-term coach have prepared her well. 

The resident of Collier Row was keen to say a massive thank you to sponsors Hawkins & Sons Butcher plus JFF Security & Solutions Ltd for all of their support during the last year and coach Stewart Nicklin, who has be there every day for the last three years and will be there with her at trials giving total support and encouragement as always.

She said: “Without this support team I wouldn't be where I am now, so again thank you for everything. I hope I can do well and make you all proud.”

