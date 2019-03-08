Two world records for Brock as she strikes double gold at World Para Championships

Great Britain's Stephanie Millward, Brock Whiston, Toni Shaw and Alice Tai pose with their gold medals after winning the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay 34pt Final during day seven of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Barking's Brock Whiston thought she would retire two years ago - now she can bask in the glory of two gold medals and two world records in as many nights at the World Para Swimming Championships in London.

Great Britain's Brock Whiston during the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat 2 during day seven of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London. Great Britain's Brock Whiston during the Women's 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat 2 during day seven of the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships at The London Aquatic Centre, London.

The 22-year-old matched her shock 200m individual medley triumph with a rousing SB8 100m breaststroke victory the next day.

Whiston fell out of love with her sport in 2017, but along came London Disability Swimming Club coach Stewart Nicklin, who changed everything.

"I didn't stop smiling for the 24 hours between the two golds!" said Whiston.

"I love my sport. I love getting up early for morning training. If we get up late I'm like 'mum, we need to hurry up'.

"My mum wouldn't have minded if I gave it up, but I'm enjoying it more and more and these events are what I train for.

"This felt quite a long way away at one stage. I hated it. I was training hard and not getting anywhere. That somehow clicked with Stewart and it was definitely worthwhile."

Whiston served notice of her form at June's World Para Swimming World Series in Berlin where she set three world records, and she has harnessed that speed on the biggest stage of them all in her home city.

Having loosened 15-time Paralympic champion Jessica Long's grip on the 200m individual medley world mark, she smashed her own world record in the breaststroke, clocking 1:13.83 over two lengths.

Despite bringing the iconic Aquatics Centre to its feet once again, the Barking & Dagenham Aquatics Club ace remained unsatisfied and feels she can improve ahead of Tokyo 2020.

"It was a little disappointing, to be honest," she said. "I know I got the world record, but I wanted to go under 1:12. I know it's there.

"I'm happy with the performance. You always want to go faster - if I'd gone 1:12, I'd have wanted to go 1:11. You always want to do that little bit extra and be the best."

