Becontree Heath swimmer Whiston sets new world record

Collier Row swimmer Brock Whiston sets a new world record on day three of the British Summer Championships in Glasgow.

The 22-year-old, who trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre, broke her previous world record by 0.9 of a second to win the gold medal in the final of the Women's MC 100m Breaststroke race with a time of 1.13.51.

Whiston broke her own previous world record of 1:14.41 that she set at the Para-swimming World Series in Berlin in June.

The swimmer also took seven second off her best time of 5.00.90 in the 400m race and another six seconds off in the final where she bagged a bronze medal with the time of 4.54.54.

The S8 swimmer also broke the British and European record in the 200m race with a time of 2.36.34.

The youngster will now start her preparation for the World Championships at Stratford in September.

The events will be shown live on Channel 4.