Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Becontree Heath swimmer Whiston sets new world record

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 July 2019

Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Archant

Collier Row swimmer Brock Whiston sets a new world record on day three of the British Summer Championships in Glasgow.

Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

The 22-year-old, who trains at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre, broke her previous world record by 0.9 of a second to win the gold medal in the final of the Women's MC 100m Breaststroke race with a time of 1.13.51.

Whiston broke her own previous world record of 1:14.41 that she set at the Para-swimming World Series in Berlin in June.

You may also want to watch:

The swimmer also took seven second off her best time of 5.00.90 in the 400m race and another six seconds off in the final where she bagged a bronze medal with the time of 4.54.54.

The S8 swimmer also broke the British and European record in the 200m race with a time of 2.36.34.

The youngster will now start her preparation for the World Championships at Stratford in September.

The events will be shown live on Channel 4.

Most Read

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

Dagenham man jailed for life for teenager’s murder

Ronnie Atuqiya and Chudi Hengari-Ajufo

Most Read

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

Dagenham man jailed for life for teenager’s murder

Ronnie Atuqiya and Chudi Hengari-Ajufo

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Becontree Heath swimmer Whiston sets new world record

Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to finish pre-season with a competitive clash at Urchins

Joan Luque of Dagenham with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Eighteen Barking Roadrunners race in hot conditions for handicap series

Barking Road Runners' Greg Adams receives his prize. Picture: BRR

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists