Barking Road Runners tackle virtual age graded 10k run

Published: 9:30 AM April 13, 2021

Following the successful age graded 5k it was a virtual age graded 10k this week for the busy Barking Road Runners.

In first place with an age grading of 79.04 per cent and an age adjusted time of 33 minutes 24 seconds was Martin Page, followed by Ron Vialls (71.69%) with an adjusted time of 36.50 and Antony Leckerman (69.67%) in an adjusted time of 37.54 and first female Belinda Riches with 69.24% and an adjusted time of 42.55.

Alison Fryatt and Martin Page competed in the St Clare hospice 10k, an actual race with COVID restrictions in place through some picturesque Essex countryside.

Page finished in second place overall in his age group with a time of 42.13, while Fryatt finished in a time of 1:07.25 as both enjoyed their return to live racing.

Next week is round six in the club's virtual handicap series and with some of the runners being able to drop their worst result there could be changes at the top.