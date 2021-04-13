News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking Road Runners tackle virtual age graded 10k run

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM April 13, 2021   
Alison Fryatt and Martin Page at the St Clare Hospice 10k

Alison Fryatt and Martin Page at the St Clare Hospice 10k - Credit: Barking Road Runners

Following the successful age graded 5k it was a virtual age graded 10k this week for the busy Barking Road Runners.

In first place with an age grading of 79.04 per cent and an age adjusted time of 33 minutes 24 seconds was Martin Page, followed by Ron Vialls (71.69%) with an adjusted time of 36.50 and Antony Leckerman (69.67%) in an adjusted time of 37.54 and first female Belinda Riches with 69.24% and an adjusted time of 42.55.

Alison Fryatt and Martin Page competed in the St Clare hospice 10k, an actual race with COVID restrictions in place through some picturesque Essex countryside. 

Page finished in second place overall in his age group with a time of 42.13, while Fryatt finished in a time of 1:07.25 as both enjoyed their return to live racing. 

Next week is round six in the club's virtual handicap series and with some of the runners being able to drop their worst result there could be changes at the top.

You may also want to watch:

Running

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Global Rainbow

Arts & Culture

Rainbow lights 'signal hope' as part of Barking and Dagenham festival

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Thomas

Crime

Jailed: Burglar who drove on wrong side of road trying to flee police

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
broad street

London Fire Brigade

Unattended candle causes Dagenham flat fire, brigade says

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
all saints school council

Education News

Pedestrian crossing improvements after campaign by Dagenham pupils

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus