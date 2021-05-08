Column: Dagenham are not just on fire, but playing exciting football

Published: 11:10 AM May 8, 2021

Paul McCallum of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team from the penalty spot and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Daggers are on fire, playing exciting football, scoring goals for fun and winning games.

The latest chapter of this winning streak saw Daryl McMahon’s men gain six points out of a possible six on a victorious May Bank Holiday.

Victories over rivals Barnet and Woking saw Dagenham & Redbridge net five times in the 2-0 and 3-1 wins respectively – the goalscoring dominated by Paul McCallum.

The striker has had his critics over the season but now, I finally believe after struggling to turn on the tap, he now can’t stop – a flood of goals with three over the weekend.

Matt Robinson, too, has continued his display of his goal scoring capabilities with a goal in each of the matches on a Bank Holiday Weekend to remember.

Charlie Cooper of Woking and Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

So we’re scoring goals and winning games, now five on the spin, with performances keeping up with recent high standards – what does that mean for the Daggers’ league position, and yes… play-off hopes?

I hesitate to get too optimistic about the play-offs, as it is very much an outside chance, but there is a chance if we keep on winning; which seems remarkable given our position five games ago!

I’m not convinced of our realistic chances, simply due to the sides around us, like Notts County, refusing to let up in their relentless push.

So, too late in the day for the play-offs, but a top-half finish is still very much on the cards and would be a statement of progression – given the Daggers’ final league position in recent years.

If we continue this form for the remaining five games (okay, perhaps not winning the next five, but putting in good performances) and picking up a few more wins – it’s a great position to be in going into next season.

That’s where many supporters, including myself, I think are focusing their hope and if we can carry this form into next season and this way of playing – play-offs don’t seem too distant anymore.

Just on that style of play, and the wing backs have been dominant on their flanks in recent weeks, being a key driving force in attack.

These, including Mauro Vilhete and Will Wright, with both impressing in red-hot form; the latter bagging two assists on Monday against Woking.

Mauro Vilhete of Dagenham and Redbridge goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mauro Vilhete has been a second revelation this season, the first being Robinson, as the versatile Vilhete has been able to link midfield and attack seamlessly - promoting this style of ‘free-flowing football’.

The Daggers must continue this style if they’re to be successful, the remainder of this season and beyond, and not go back into their shell – as seemed to be the case at the beginning of this campaign.

Well, their next test is another golden opportunity to extend their winning streak which has forced others to take note and look over their shoulder – McMahon’s side now able to look forwards rather than behind them for a change!

The Daggers travel to Grosvenor Vale today, their opponents struggling Wealdstone, with the Stones in 19th after five straight losses compared to Dagenham’s five straight wins.

So, there is an interest of both sides to end and extend runs, but the hope to halt the Wealdstone slide has taken a blow as the Visitors are bolstered by the return of Myles Weston.

I have been full of praise for the Dagenham wing-backs in recent weeks; so there is a question of whether Weston can get into the side – it’ll be interesting to see!

So, after hopefully a sixth successive win, Dagenham & Redbridge then travel up to Stockport for what will no doubt be a tougher test against 3rd in the league. This encounter on Tuesday will, I believe, be a real test of just how far Dagenham have come and is an enticing game!

Well, can we make it seven wins from seven by the next time you read this blog? What a run that would be, if that’s the case!

With confidence sky-high, there’s reason to believe at Dagenham – so keep believing, and until next week - stay safe. Come On You Daggers!