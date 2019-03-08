Young judo competitors win at London Youth Games

Members of the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club at the London Youth Games. Picture: TKJ Archant

Five members of the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai (TKJ) club in Dagenham have competed at the London Youth Games (LYG).

Representing Barking and Dagenham, both Ruby Delaney and Kaif Tabassum became LYG champions, while Justus Smitrius and Blaine Delaney were unlucky to miss out on a place in the final and finished with bronze medals.

Youngster Danill Mykytyn was also competing in his very first LYG event.

TKJ and Barking and Dagenham head coach Turan Kiani said: " The London Youth Games is the largest youth event in Europe and I'm extremely proud of the Barking and Dagenham team and of course to our two newly crowned champions."

TKJ offer the chance for young people and adults of all abilities to get involved in judo.