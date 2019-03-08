Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young judo competitors win at London Youth Games

PUBLISHED: 17:41 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 24 June 2019

Members of the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club at the London Youth Games. Picture: TKJ

Members of the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club at the London Youth Games. Picture: TKJ

Archant

Five members of the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai (TKJ) club in Dagenham have competed at the London Youth Games (LYG).

Representing Barking and Dagenham, both Ruby Delaney and Kaif Tabassum became LYG champions, while Justus Smitrius and Blaine Delaney were unlucky to miss out on a place in the final and finished with bronze medals.

You may also want to watch:

Youngster Danill Mykytyn was also competing in his very first LYG event.

TKJ and Barking and Dagenham head coach Turan Kiani said: " The London Youth Games is the largest youth event in Europe and I'm extremely proud of the Barking and Dagenham team and of course to our two newly crowned champions."

TKJ offer the chance for young people and adults of all abilities to get involved in judo.

Most Read

Police appeal to identify man who died from almost 100% burns

Police are asking for people from the eastern European community to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cycling upgrades between Barking Riverside and town centre planned

Artist's impression of the new cycle route. Picture: TfL

Second man charged with murder after casual worker dies in fire

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

‘Inspiring’ teachers scoop top awards at Mayfair ceremony

Ann Armstrong of All Saints Catholic School and Simon Abeledo, headteacher at Rush Green Primary. Picture: MARTIN APPS

Most Read

Police appeal to identify man who died from almost 100% burns

Police are asking for people from the eastern European community to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Severe delays on Central, District and Hammersmith and City lines

Three Tube lines through east London have severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cycling upgrades between Barking Riverside and town centre planned

Artist's impression of the new cycle route. Picture: TfL

Second man charged with murder after casual worker dies in fire

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

‘Inspiring’ teachers scoop top awards at Mayfair ceremony

Ann Armstrong of All Saints Catholic School and Simon Abeledo, headteacher at Rush Green Primary. Picture: MARTIN APPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Essex seamers shine against Somerset

Jamie Porter of Essex claims the wicket of Tom Abell during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 24th June 2019

Young judo competitors win at London Youth Games

Members of the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club at the London Youth Games. Picture: TKJ

West Ham keeper joins AFC Wimbledon on season-long loan

West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott

Barking Road Runners take part in Olympic Park race

Barking Road Runners at the ELVIS series race in the Olympic Park (Pic: BRR)

Daggers duo feature for Guyana in Panama defeat at Gold Cup

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists