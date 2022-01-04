Dagenham players confident ahead of trip to Torquay United

Myles Weston of Dagenham celebrates his goal against Dover with his team-mates - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge players are confident as they head into the second-half of the National League season.

Daggers will travel away to mid-table Torquay United on Saturday as they bid to make it five consecutive wins in the league.

They currently sit fifth in the league table despite enduring plenty of injury problems after an extremely impressive start to the campaign.

After a mini blip they have bounced back to remain among the front-runners in the league.

Assistant manager Steve Gritt said: “I think the players will be very confident, they going into the game with the confidence of the results that we’ve picked up in the last four or five weeks.

“You can go back to Grimsby, then Truro in the FA Trophy, and now these three results they should be really looking forward to every game now.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult one, but one that we can look forward to.”

Former Ebbsfleet United assistant Gritt insists the supporters have a huge role to play as they look to remain in the hunt at the top end of the National League.

“Supporters will always play a very big role and they’re seeing a team now that has been winning for the last few weeks.

“A team that has pushed itself into the play-off positions, so they’re going to be very important in the second-half of the season.

“We’re delighted they keep turning out in their numbers and hope they continue to do so.”

Dagenham still remain without a few players due to injury including the likes of forward Scott Wilson and midfielder Harry Phipps although Paul McCallum, Kenny Clark and Dean Rance have all returned to training.

Manager Daryl McMahon missed out on the win over Dover Athletic due to a positive Covid 19 test but will hope to be back in the dug out as soon as possible.

McMahon added: “There is a long way to go, plenty of twists and turns in this division yet to come, It’s about building momentum in that second half of the season and finishing strong.”