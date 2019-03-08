TKJ’s Machovas is crowned national schools champion

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai's Harry Machovas (right) celebrates his success at the British Schools Judo Championships (pic: TKJ) Archant

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai member Harry Machovas was crowned a national champion at the British Schools Judo Championships in Sheffield at the weekend.

Machovas was one of five TKJ members in action at the event, with the quintet all representing their schools.

The group had won through to the national finals as a result of their success at regional qualifiers last year.

Representing Kantor King Solomon School in Redbridge, Machovas triumphed in the 55kg category to win gold.

He was joined at the event by club colleagues Justus Smitrius, Ruby Delaney, Rene Fulgence and George Branch, who were unable to finish on the podium in their respective categories, but can be proud of their efforts.

Machovas will of course be most pleased and will hope to transfer that form into his next event when representing Toshi Kazoku Judokwai in the coming weeks.