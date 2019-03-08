Search

TKJ youngsters collect medals at Hackney rumble event

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 April 2019

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members show off their medals at the Hackney Judo Club Red & Yellow Belt Rumble (pic: TKJ)

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members show off their medals at the Hackney Judo Club Red & Yellow Belt Rumble (pic: TKJ)

Amy Verrier and Dennis Voinovan both won gold medals at competition in Hackney

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai youngsters had an Easter break to remember with plenty of medal success at the Hackney Judo Club Red & Yellow Belt Rumble.

In total, eight TKJ stars made the trip across the capital to compete in the event which drew a high-calibre field.

All of the TKJ judokas who made the trip returned with a medal around their neck, representing a fine haul for the club.

Gold medals were won by Amy Verrier and Dennis Voinovan after both delivered a string of strong displays in their respective categories.

Blaine Delaney, Emily Verrier and Maciej Aleksandrovic, meanwhile, all obtained silver medals.

Bronze medals went the way of Jenson Verrier, Kaif Tabassum and Vegas Jascenkas to round out a successful afternoon for TKJ youngsters.

The event certainly another brilliant one for the young Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members and they will aim to build on their medals wins in the coming weeks.

