TKJ youngsters enjoy medal success at London development event

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members face the camera (pic: TKJ) Archant

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai youngsters enjoyed a fine start to the New Year, taking home eight medals from the London Area Development Event on Saturday.

The talented youngsters travelled to the UEL SportsDock for the competition which draw a field from across the capital.

Gold medals were won by Blaine Delaney, Kelien Fulgence and Danil Mykytyn after all three turned in a string of impressive displays.

George Branch, Amy Brance and Denis Voinovan, meanwhile, took home silver medals from the competition.

Erol Hassan and Emily Verrier also made it on to the podum, both collecting bronze medals at the competition.

It was a fine showing from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai youngsters on their first outing this year and they will hope to build on that success in the coming months.

The club train every Tuesday and Thursday at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre. For more information about the club, visit toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com.