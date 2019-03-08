Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TKJ pair Delaney and Rynkevic triumph at London Area Development event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 May 2019

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members impressed at the London Area Development Event (pic: TKJ)

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members impressed at the London Area Development Event (pic: TKJ)

Archant

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai pair Blaine Delaney and Daniel Rynkevic both took gold medals at the London Are Development Event at the University of East London.

The duo was part of a six-strong TKJ team that made the short trip to Newham to take part in the competition.

After a string of strong displays, both Delaney and Rynkevic were able to triumph in their respective categories.

You may also want to watch:

Kaif Tabassum, meanwhile, collected a silver medal at the event, while Ruby Delaney took home a bronze medal.

Dennis Voinovan and Emily Verrier were unfortunate to miss out on a medal after performing well in their categories.

Coach Turan Kiani said: "The results are no surprise as these players have been training hard so far this year and the results are starting to reflect that."

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai train every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre in Woodbridge Road.

Visit toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com to find out more information about the club.

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Convicted: Dagenham window cleaner who burgled his clients’ homes

David Hampshire has been jailed. Pic: Met Police.

Urine trouble as you’ve been caught on camera peeing in the street

Barking and Dagenham Council have released CCTV images of suspected public urinators and fly-tippers in the borough in the latest instalment of its Wall of Shame appeal. Picture: LBBD.

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Garden shed destroyed by fire in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Convicted: Dagenham window cleaner who burgled his clients’ homes

David Hampshire has been jailed. Pic: Met Police.

Urine trouble as you’ve been caught on camera peeing in the street

Barking and Dagenham Council have released CCTV images of suspected public urinators and fly-tippers in the borough in the latest instalment of its Wall of Shame appeal. Picture: LBBD.

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Garden shed destroyed by fire in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking & Dagenham College one game from winning the league

Barking & Dagenham College football team (Pic: Wow Marketing)

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

‘If body image is causing you stress, seek help’: Barking and Dagenham GPs

Barking and Dagenham Clinical Commissioning Group's clinical lead for mental health Dr Raj Kumar. Picture: Steve Poston

‘Culture of respect and high expectations’ at Dagenham school rated outstanding by Ofsted

Grafton Primary School in Dagenham has been rated outstanding by Ofsted. Picture: LBBD

Cricket: Harmer helps Essex take control against Nottinghamshire

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Chappell during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 14th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists