TKJ pair Delaney and Rynkevic triumph at London Area Development event

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members impressed at the London Area Development Event

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai pair Blaine Delaney and Daniel Rynkevic both took gold medals at the London Are Development Event at the University of East London.

The duo was part of a six-strong TKJ team that made the short trip to Newham to take part in the competition.

After a string of strong displays, both Delaney and Rynkevic were able to triumph in their respective categories.

Kaif Tabassum, meanwhile, collected a silver medal at the event, while Ruby Delaney took home a bronze medal.

Dennis Voinovan and Emily Verrier were unfortunate to miss out on a medal after performing well in their categories.

Coach Turan Kiani said: "The results are no surprise as these players have been training hard so far this year and the results are starting to reflect that."

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai train every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre in Woodbridge Road.

Visit toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com to find out more information about the club.