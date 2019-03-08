Search

Verrier on top form for TKJ in Ealing

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 April 2019

Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members show off their medals from the Ealing Judo Easter Event (pic: TKJ)

The latest news from the Toshi Kazoku Judokwai club

Emily Verrier was the star of the show for Toshi Kazoku Judokwai members at Ealing Judo’s Easter Event.

Verrier was one of six club members to make the trip across the capital to compete at the tournament.

After a string of impressive performances, Verrier made it through to the final and won again to claim a superb gold medal.

Jenson Verrier, Amy Verrier, Vejas Jascemskas, Marcus Gedvilas and Derryn Hailes were also in action in Ealing and returned with bronze medals.

“It was a great, fun, local event and a good opportunity for these youngsters to get some competition experience,” said coach Turan Kiani.

It certainly was a brilliant competition for the youngsters and they will aim to build on that success in the coming weeks.

TKJ train every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the Barking Abbey School Leisure Centre in Woodbridge Road.

Visit toshikazokujudokwai.weebly.com for more information about the club.

