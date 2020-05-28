Search

Train Your Way to Tokyo challenge launched

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 May 2020

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham

Lauren Rowles during a photocall at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Caversham

PA Archive/PA Images

British Rowing, British Cycling and British Athletics are teaming up with Blue Peter to row, cycle and run the distance between the Blue Peter studio in Salford and the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo in just 30 days.

Great Britain’s Laura Muir on the way to winning the women’s 1000m at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix at Emirates Arena, GlasgowGreat Britain’s Laura Muir on the way to winning the women’s 1000m at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix at Emirates Arena, Glasgow

Officially launching the ‘Train Your Way to Tokyo’ challenge sees Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell joining forces with athletes from the three GB squads to cover the 9,448km distance – an average of 314km per day, which they are completing from inside their own homes or outdoors within current government guidance.

Supported by star mentors Lauren Rowles MBE, Elinor Barker and Laura Muir, Lindsey will be trying her hand at all three sports for the 30 day challenge and getting an insight into how Olympic and Paralympic athletes are training at home.

The group effort is running until June 16, with the final film being shown on Blue Peter on June 18 (5.30pm) on CBBC, iPlayer, and CBeebies on Friday June 19 at 5pm as part of a Sport Badge Special.

The 2020 Sport Badge was designed by a Blue Peter viewer to celebrate next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. To earn a sport badge, children aged 6-15 must try a new way of getting active.

Great Britain's Elinor BarkerGreat Britain's Elinor Barker

Paralympic and World champion Rowles said: “I’m incredibly excited to be part of the Train Your Way to Tokyo challenge with Blue Peter and our friends at British Cycling and British Athletics.

“During these tough times, it’s more important than ever for kids and parents to stay active and I hope this challenge inspires them to get involved in sport and take on new challenges.”

Muir, five-time European athletics champion, said: “It is great to be supporting Lindsey as part of Blue Peter’s ‘Train Your Way to Tokyo’ challenge. I loved the show when I was growing up and so jumped at the opportunity to take part.

Radzi Chinyanganya and Lindsey Russell attend Blue Peter's Big Birthday, celebrating the show's 60th anniversary, at the BBC Philharmonic Studio at Media City UK, SalfordRadzi Chinyanganya and Lindsey Russell attend Blue Peter's Big Birthday, celebrating the show's 60th anniversary, at the BBC Philharmonic Studio at Media City UK, Salford

“It was so exciting to receive the new Blue Peter badge and I hope everyone watching can learn something along the way. I’ll be contributing my normal training miles as part of the challenge and I am excited to be offering my support and tips and advice to Lindsey – I have no doubt she will do a fantastic job.”

Olympic and World champion Barker said: “I’m enjoying being part of the Train Your way to Tokyo challenge with Blue Peter and already in our first week, myself and my Great Britain Cycling Team teammates have clocked up a good number of kilometres in training to help Lindsey on her way.

“Hopefully, we will help to inspire the audience to take up more activity themselves especially as we’re in this difficult period of lockdown.”

Blue Peter’s Russell said: “Though I’ve completed many Blue Peter challenges, I’ve never taken on a multi-sport challenge quite like this. It’s daunting but I can’t wait to train with these incredible athletes and hopefully show what can be achieved by working together, all from our own homes.”

Drive 24